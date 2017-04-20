2018 Genesis G80 Sport Priced From $55,250

Previously known as the Hyundai Genesis
, the G80 is the thinking man’s choice in the luxury sedan segment. Not only is it a wee bit cheaper than the equivalent Merc and BMW, but Genesis Motors has a habit of equipping its cars with loads of standard kit.
For the model year 2018, the G80
in its least fancy trim costs a wee bit more than before: $41,750 compared to $41,400. Those who would prefer AWD
to the detriment of rear-wheel-drive have to pony up three grand more for the 3.8-liter V6-powered model.
The big news for 2018, however, is the G80 Sport. Slotted bang in the middle of the range, this variant features a 3.3-liter V6 with two turbos for good measure. It’s basically the same engine Kia employs in the Stinger GT. In this application, the twin-turbo powerplant develops 365 ponies and 376 lb-ft. And incidentally, those are the same figures the Stinger GT
has to its name.
Priced from $55,250 for the rear-wheel-drive model and $57,750 for AWD, the G80 Sport
also breaks the norm with eye-catching exterior trim enhancements such as the dark chrome grille, black mirror covers, and copper accents in areas such as the calipers.
To set it further apart from the V6 GDI- and the Tau V8-engined
G80s, Genesis also offers two exclusive colors for the Sport: the pictured Polar Ice and a finish called Sevilla Red. Other available paint jobs include elegant Caspian Black and Casablanca White.
The range-topping G80, which bears the name 5.0 Ultimate, has a sticker of $57k. The Tau V8 is good for 420 hp
, but then again, this is no sporty sedan. It’s a gentle giant designed to soothe the rear passengers, and at this price point, it’s pretty good value too.
"We are especially excited about adding the new Sport trim to the enhanced 2018 G80 model line,"
declared Erwin Raphael, the head of Genesis
in the U.S. “The multiple engineering and design enhancements in only its second year make a powerful statement about how the Genesis brand is on a never-ending mission to provide our customers with the best automobile possible."