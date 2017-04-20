autoevolution

2018 Genesis G80 Sport Priced From $55,250

 
20 Apr 2017, 15:56 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Previously known as the Hyundai Genesis, the G80 is the thinking man’s choice in the luxury sedan segment. Not only is it a wee bit cheaper than the equivalent Merc and BMW, but Genesis Motors has a habit of equipping its cars with loads of standard kit.
For the model year 2018, the G80 in its least fancy trim costs a wee bit more than before: $41,750 compared to $41,400. Those who would prefer AWD to the detriment of rear-wheel-drive have to pony up three grand more for the 3.8-liter V6-powered model.

The big news for 2018, however, is the G80 Sport. Slotted bang in the middle of the range, this variant features a 3.3-liter V6 with two turbos for good measure. It’s basically the same engine Kia employs in the Stinger GT. In this application, the twin-turbo powerplant develops 365 ponies and 376 lb-ft. And incidentally, those are the same figures the Stinger GT has to its name.

Priced from $55,250 for the rear-wheel-drive model and $57,750 for AWD, the G80 Sport also breaks the norm with eye-catching exterior trim enhancements such as the dark chrome grille, black mirror covers, and copper accents in areas such as the calipers.

To set it further apart from the V6 GDI- and the Tau V8-engined G80s, Genesis also offers two exclusive colors for the Sport: the pictured Polar Ice and a finish called Sevilla Red. Other available paint jobs include elegant Caspian Black and Casablanca White.

The range-topping G80, which bears the name 5.0 Ultimate, has a sticker of $57k. The Tau V8 is good for 420 hp, but then again, this is no sporty sedan. It’s a gentle giant designed to soothe the rear passengers, and at this price point, it’s pretty good value too.

"We are especially excited about adding the new Sport trim to the enhanced 2018 G80 model line," declared Erwin Raphael, the head of Genesis in the U.S. “The multiple engineering and design enhancements in only its second year make a powerful statement about how the Genesis brand is on a never-ending mission to provide our customers with the best automobile possible."
2018 Genesis G80 sedan Genesis G80 price Genesis US luxury
press release
 
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78