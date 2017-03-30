autoevolution
2018 Kia Stinger GT Hits 100 KM/H (62 MPH) In 4.9 Seconds

 
When Kia was teasing the Stinger GT and following its reveal at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show, the South Korean automaker said that the top-of-the-range model targets a sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.1 seconds. It turns out Kia was underestimating the go-faster abilities of the Stinger GT. It’s actually 4.9 seconds, and that’s perfectly OK.
Regardless of being the quickest and fastest road-going Kia ever produced, the Stinger in GT attire hits the magical mark quicker than a Jaguar XE with the 380 PS (375 hp) 3.0-liter blown V6. If long legs are your thing, this baby has them. Top speed, as per Kia, is 270 km/h (167 mph), and it’s enough to get you in trouble.

The belly of the beast is a twin-turbo V6 that displaces 3.3 liters, which produces 370 PS (365 hp) and 510 Nm (376 lb-ft) from as low as 1,300 rpm, all the way to 4,500 rpm. It’s not a rev-happy brute, but it gets the job done if, at some point, the driver gets in the mood to select Sport Mode and fling it hard in on a backroad.

A grand tourer by nature, the Stinger is also available with lesser engines and with an all-wheel-drive system. Mind you, only RWD models get a mechanical limited-slip differential, which is essential if you’re planning on driving the Stinger like you stole it.

Slotted just below the 3.3-liter TT V6, Kia offers a 2.0-liter turbo gasoline four-cylinder with just about 255 ponies and 353 Nm or 260 pound-feet of torque. At the very bottom of the engine range, customers can opt for a 2.2-liter turbo diesel.

Yes, an oil-burning mongrel in this beautiful of a car. Oh well, at least it has 200 PS (197 horsepower) and 440 Nm (325 lb-ft) on tap. Don’t get your hopes up too high, though, because maximum oomph is offered only for a brief moment in the rev range: 1,000 revolutions or 1,750 to 2,750 rpm.
