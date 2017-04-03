Genesis Goes All Out In Seoul, Announces G90 Special Edition, G70, PHEVs And EVs

The de facto replacement for the Hyundai Equus
and the first model to be sold by the Genesis standalone brand, the G90 is very luxurious as is. Still, the G90 can do just a wee bit better.
Created for promotional activities such as the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, the G90 Special Edition features two-tone paintwork allegedly inspired by a pinstripe suit. I’m having trouble identifying the likeness to that, but still, the South Korean luxobarge definitely looks the part.
Based on the U.S.-spec model
and equipped with a 5.0-liter freely aspirated V8, the real party piece of the G90 Special Edition is the cabin. Here you’ll find nubuck leather on the seats, door cards, and armrests, as well as a selection of wood and aluminum bits and pieces. It’s also supremely nice to sit in.
Lovely and luxurious it may be, but the 2017 Seoul Motor Show is also the place where Genesis Motors came clean about the automaker’s future models. First things first, the Hyundai
-owned automaker highlights that its first plug-in hybrids will go on sale in 2019. EVs will follow suit in 2021.
But that’s then and this is now, so what is the biggest newity that we should look forward in 2017? According to Genesis, that would be a compact executive sedan. Dubbed G70, the BMW 3 Series
-rivaling model will be revealed in the second half of 2017. And wouldn’t you know, the eagerly awaited G70 will be gifted with something called ’Athletic Elegance.’
In Genesis jargon, that’s the design language that debuted with the G90. But as compared to the G90, spy photos
reveal that the G70 is way more athletic than its full-sized sibling. Given this announcement, it’s likely that Genesis will take the veils off its smallest sedan no later than September, at IAA 2017.