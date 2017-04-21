Richard Hammond's Sport Classic Grey Porsche 911 GT3 RS Is Now for Sale

Anybody with even a remote interest in cars is aware that Richard Hammond belongs in the Porschephille camp. However, not that many four-wheeled aficionados might be aware of the fact that the Top Gear The Grand Tour host's garage has housed a 991 GT3 RS. And it seems that Hammond's Rennsport Neunelfer is now up for grabs!





However, as mentioned above, is appears that Hammond has decided to say goodbye to the PDK wielder. A



And while we couldn't verify the identity of the car, the vehicle in the ad does share the color and material spec of Hammond's 911. Also, the listing talks about the Neunelfer having had just one owner.



"This fantastic 1 owner example comes with a massive specification including the Paint To Sample Sport Classic Grey special paint, Ceramic Brakes, Front Lifting System and so much more. A fine example that comes supplied with Porsche Manufacturer's Warranty until April 2019," the ad states.



The 911 GT3 RS is offered for £229,950 (make that $294,056 or €274,890 at the current exchange rates), which is quite a spicy price - oh well, at least the list of options is thrilling.



As for the inevitable question (what Neunelfer will replace the RS in Hammond's garage?), we're betting on the



Nevertheless, the Brit could wait for Zuffenhausen to drop the almost-ready



Regardless, you should check out the Romans part of the image gallery (the luxury car dealership strapped its plate to the Neunelfer) for an in-depth view of the Sport Classic Grey rear-engined delight. The first images to your right show the GT3 RS PDK while it was still in the famous car nut's hands (literally), with Hammond having provided double protection for the rear-engined machine - the Porscha got its own plastic tent inside the garage, a common practice in the world of car collectors.However, as mentioned above, is appears that Hammond has decided to say goodbye to the PDK wielder. A Drivetribe member pointed out that the VIP car lover's track special is now for sale.And while we couldn't verify the identity of the car, the vehicle in the ad does share the color and material spec of Hammond's 911. Also, the listing talks about the Neunelfer having had just one owner."This fantastic 1 owner example comes with a massive specification including the Paint To Sample Sport Classic Grey special paint, Ceramic Brakes, Front Lifting System and so much more. A fine example that comes supplied with Porsche Manufacturer's Warranty until April 2019," the ad states.The 911 GT3 RS is offered for £229,950 (make that $294,056 or €274,890 at the current exchange rates), which is quite a spicy price - oh well, at least the list of options is thrilling.As for the inevitable question (what Neunelfer will replace the RS in Hammond's garage?), we're betting on the 2018 GT3 , probably with a manual. After all, the reintroduction of the clutch could've made the aficionados's break-up so easy - just immagine Hammond giving the Porsche a "it's not you, it's me; I need to shift gears myself!" line.Nevertheless, the Brit could wait for Zuffenhausen to drop the almost-ready 991.2 GT3 RS , which is sadly expected to be a PDK-only development.Regardless, you should check out the Romans part of the image gallery (the luxury car dealership strapped its plate to the Neunelfer) for an in-depth view of the Sport Classic Grey rear-engined delight.