autoevolution

Chrome Red Porsche 918 Spyder Flaunts Its Weissach Package in Miami

 
21 Apr 2017, 11:57 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
When Porsche designers came up with the gorgeous details of the 918 Spyder, one of their top priorities was to stick to the understated aura that has defined Porsche crest bearers even since the brand was born. Nevertheless, certain owners of the Porscha hypercar have decided to reverse this, as is the case with the example you're looking at.
This 918 has been gifted with a wrap and the Chrome Red nature of the second skin means the gas-electric machine stands out like nothing else on the road.

The Weissach Package of the hypercar, which brings extreme aero elements, also helps with the attention magnet effect of the missile.

Everything about this 918 seems to be special, even the story behind the sighting we hare here. The spotter who delivered these pics (via Autogespot) took the time to share the details of the encounter with us.

"A couple of months ago I spotted this stunning 918 with Saudi Arabia (333SUD) tags driving in the opposite direction near the W hotel [Miami] but lost it while performing a u-turn. As fate has it, last Friday I spotted this car once again near the same area off of Collins. This wrap was just gorgeous in person. I never thought I would catch a car with tags from this area of the world in Miami," the lens man explained.

And if this chrome finish is too much for you, we're glad to provide an alternative, one that comes from the other end of the custom wrap color scale.

We're talking about the grayscale Martini livery we showed you last summer. Unlike this mirror finish used here, the apparently faded second skin adventure we're talking about makes the 918 feel timeless.

Nevertheless, the most extreme 918 Spyder wrap we've shown you to date came to our attention earlier this month. You know, the one that saw the 918 borrowing the livery of the automaker's Le Mans-winning 919 Hybrid. Frankly, we're not sure if any other wrap could beat the endurance racing delight...
Porsche 918 Spyder Porsche hypercar wrap pic of the day
 
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
The End of Sedans is Nigh! BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our PORSCHE Testdrives:

2015 PORSCHE Cayman GTS86
2015 Porsche Cayenne S84
2015 PORSCHE Panamera S E-Hybrid78
2015 PORSCHE 911 Targa 92
PORSCHE Macan S84
2014 PORSCHE 911 Turbo S92
2014 PORSCHE Cayman S82
PORSCHE Boxster S83
PORSCHE 911 Carrera S Cabriolet85
PORSCHE Cayenne GTS 86