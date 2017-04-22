Paint To Sample Oak Green Metallic Porsche 911 GT3 RS Looks Bewitching

With its front wheel arch air extractors and its racecar-grade wing, the Porsche 911 GT3 RS is simply impossible to ignore. And, speaking of racing, we're expecting an untrained eye coming across the example we hare here to label the Zuffenhausen creature as a British Racing Green-dressed machine.
However, the actual name of this hue, which has the power to make us weak in the knees, is Oak Green Metallic. We are, of course, talking about a Paint To Sample hue. And given how rare this shade is, it's hard to hold something against an aficionado mistaking it for another shade of green.
The German automaker is now delivering the final units of the 991.1 GT3 RS to their owners, so we'll have to say goodbye to real-world images such as these ones soon.
You shouldn't fret, though and that's because there are no less than three special Neunelfers waiting to take over. We'll start with the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 and we'll mention that the rear-engined delight has already been spotted
outside the gates of the Porsche factory - you shouldn't expect to see any manual model though, since the six-speed animals won't enter production until the fall.
Then there's the 991.2 GT3 RS, which we've recently spied
doing its thing on the Nurburgring. Since we mentioned the two GT3 flavors, we'll remind you that Richard Hammond has recently sold
his 991.1 GT3 RS and we're expecting him to go for the stick shift GT3, not the Rennsport version, which is unfortunately expected to come in PDK-only form.
Last, but no way in (Green) Hell least, Zuffenhausen is nearly ready to gift us with the new 911 GT2
. The rear-wheel-drive special is said to be able to lap the Nordschleife in 7:05 (the info comes from a report mentioning an internal estimate), while delivering one of the most intense driving experiences you can find in a showroom these days.
A stunningly rare paint to sample Oak Green Metallic 991 GT3 RS shot by @ivanorlov.
GT3RS! 😍😍 @dimi650
