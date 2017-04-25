autoevolution

Porsche 918 S Rendered as the Stunning Facelift We'll Never Get

 
25 Apr 2017, 10:37 UTC ·
by
Among the plethora of assets that set hypercars apart from more "civilian" machines is that the velocity aura of the first means these don't end up in the same sentence with the idea of a facelift. As always, the world wide web is happy to fill such voids, which is how we ended up with the 918 S rendering above.
As any Zuffenhausen aficionado will tell you, the visual changes applied to the hybrid hypercar follow the Porsche mid-cycle revamp tradition, which means we're dealing with limited transformations.

The nose of the gas-electric Porscha now features Mission E-borrowed light clusters, while the front apron and the hood have also been touched by Russian designer Aksyonov Nikita, who is behind the project.

The German automaker's side-to-side LED taillight design, which has taken over an important side of the Porsche line-up, has made its way onto the 918 S. Following the guidlines set by the front fascia changes, the rear apron packs a few styling cue updates, such as the vents on the sides of the bumper.

Notice that this 918 Spyder doesn't feature the extreme aero Weissach Package and yet this can bee seen as an aid towards focusing on the new look of the hyper-hybrid.

Speaking of a Porsche efforts that follow the footsteps of the 918 Spyder, we might just have to wait until the half of the following decade before the automaker comes up with a successor for its now-retired halo car.

As Oliver Blume, the carmaker's CEO, explained at the Geneva Motor Show last month, the carmaker introduced such a special machine every ten years and, since the 918 was produced until 2015, it's not difficult to do the maths.

However, with the market become more demanding by the year and Porsche's financial situation following a rising trend, we might get to meet the 918 Spyder's successor earlier than 2025.
