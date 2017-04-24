Gulf Livery Porsche 911 R Is Factory Perfection

We love to keep an eye on the color and material effervescence that is the 911 R realm, bringing you the freshest examples of the three-pedal special. Nevertheless, we haven't managed to come across a 911 wearing the Gulf colors, but that has now changed, and it's all thanks to the Neunelfer in the image above.
This Paint To Sample delight comes dressed in Gulf Blue, while wearing orange main stripes with black edges. The latter combo is also used for the side stripes, while the "Porsche" branding on the doors seems to scream "race me!".
Then we have the black wheels, which feature orange pinstripes, with the strong contrast between the two hues acting like an attention magnet.
Much to out delight, Gulf Blue is also visible inside the car, adorning the bucket seats of the Zuffenhausen machine.
Perhaps the best part of this hue tale is that the Gulf livery seen here is a factory effort. After so many Porsche wrap jobs playing the song of the Gulf people, it's refreshing to see a factory adventure every now and then.
Come to think of it, this is one of the most memorable 911 R specs we've shown you to date. And, thankfully, we've been able to bring you quite a lot of color specs.
For instance, we have the VIP cars, such as the R-grade Neunelfers belonging to Walter Rohrl
or Andreas Preuninger
. We should also mention the color-crazy units, who seem to live for the eye candy thrills, such as this wild example
.
Oh, and let's not forget the discreet examples, whose owners preferred to stick with the understated aura that has defined the Neunelfer ever since its inception.
While we're at it, we'll also mention the Tag Heuer 911 R
one-off that made its debut last month, at the Geneva Motor Show. Now that's one unforgettable machine...
