2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake Teased Once More, Goes On Sale This Summer

Introduced in 2015 and codenamed X260, the second generation of the XF combines pretty proportions with Jaguar’s trademark touch of sportiness. Two years since its launch, the XF family is bracing for the arrival of a new member: the Sportbrake wagon.
The first time Jaguar confirmed that the all-new XF Sportbrake
is on its way was September 2016. Then the spy snappers caught a handful of prototypes doing their thing on the ‘Ring, and this brings us to the present. Today, Jaguar announced that the new Sportbrake will make its debut this summer.
To this effect, the British automaker teased the newcomer with the help of the All England Lawn Tennis Club
’s field. Not only that, but Jaguar also released an overhead photo of the car. From it, we notice a thoroughly sporty D-pillar design and a panoramic moonroof, plus an enticing tailgate spoiler.
“With XF Sportbrake we’ve created a silhouette which sweeps towards the rear, almost into the distance, and really gives the car a sense of speed and sportiness,”
said the brand’s design director, Ian Callum
. “It will bring new levels of practicality to the range without sacrificing the dynamic design and agile handling our customers expect.”
And from the looks of it, the trunk is of an appropriate size for a week’s worth of vacationing with the family.
Confirmed to go on sale this summer, we expect the XF Sportbrake
to be undressed of all its secrets at the end of June or the beginning of July. The engine list, meanwhile, will mirror what the XF sedan has to offer.
The only addition brought forward by the XF Sportbrake is a new type of Ingenium engine. More to the point, the gas-fed variant of the mill, which comes in three tunes: 200, 250, and 300 ponies in the case of the F-Type facelift
. As with the existing range of four- and six-cylinder mills, the sole transmission available for this unit is a Quickshift eight-speeder.
Spoiler alert: the U.S.
will get the 2018 XF Sportbrake as well.
Official car partner for the 2017 Championships, a first glimpse of the All-New #Jaguar #XFSportbrake is revealed over the iconic @wimbledon Centre Court. #Dynamic #Sport #Estate #Wimbledon #Tennis
