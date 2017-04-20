autoevolution

Jaguar Engineer Drifts the XF Sportbrake Prototype in Nurburgring Testing Frenzy

 
20 Apr 2017, 18:03 UTC ·
by
Yesterday, we talked about Jaguar testing the XF Sportbrake prototype on the Nurburgring. And here we are, back on the topic, all to tell you about the great sacrifices prototypes go through.
To be more precise, the said prototype, which we expect to be an XF S Sportbrake, has recently been put to drifting work. Interestingly, the engineer behind the wheel goes dancing through at least two corners, with the most serious slip angles being pulled through Brunnchen, or, as the Internet like to call it, the YouTube corner.

Since Americans still haven't gotten to the point where they can show wagons enough love for carmaker to bring more of these family machines to the US, perhaps this Jag stunt could serve as a campaign towards such a path.

The powertrain possibilities for the estate incarnation of the Jaguar XF S remain open. In theory, the slab of Britain should be animated by the 380 hp incarnation of the automaker's 3.0-liter supercharged V6.

However, the rumor mill talks about a possible engine deal that would see Jaguar Land Rover borrowing Mercedes-Benz's yet unrevealed inline-six engine family.

We'll remind you that the three-pointed star has already introduced a pair of straight-six diesels on the 2018 S-Class mid-cycle revamp, with the gas side of the fresh engine family set to follow later this year.

Jaguar could introduce its own straight-six mills, as part of the Ingenium engine family, so we'll take the rumor mentioned above with a grain of salt. With the vehicle expected to land by 2018, we should get more info on this powertrain matter soon.

Even with the slides seen here relying more on inertia than on sheer power (hence the less-than-ideal soundtrack), we have to applaud the Big Cat's hooning efforts and we're inviting you to check out the tire torture below.

