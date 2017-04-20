2019 G20 BMW M340i Prototype Can't Get Enough of the Nurburgring, Ingores Snow

There are tons of reasons for which the 2019 BMW 3 Series is one of the most eagerly anticipated debuts of next year. And one of the most important has to do with the G20 incarnation of the 3er bringing an M Performance model for the first time in the history of the model.





The current 340i will make room for the M340i and it seems that a prototype of the "warm" model is not testing on the Nurburgring - sticking to the Green Hell decibel theme we discussed earlier today, some of you might found the intake part of the test vehicle's soundtrack odd.The M340i should receive the new B58 3.0-liter turbocharged straight-six that has turned the 2017 M240i into a shining performer. The four-door should allow its driver to play with 340 ponies and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm), which would put the performance somewhere in between what the E46 and the E90 M3 had to offer.Thanks to the newcomer, the Bavarian automaker will finally be able to fight the now-turbocharged Audi S4 and the Mercedes-C43.Other powerplant goodies that should be introduced on the next-gen 3 Series include a 48V system powering an electric compressor, as well as a new regenerative braking feature being able to go past the 20 kW point.Engines aside, the G20 3er is expected to feature fresh technology that will gift it with sweet dynamics, such as active rear steering and active stabilizer bars. Factor in the torsional rigidity benefits of the new CLAR platform and you'll end up with one bend-thirsty sedan.The 2019 BMW 3 Series news is not all positive, though. For instance, the automaker is expected to drop the Touring body style in North America, with the poor sales having affected the business case of the family-friendly version.Returning to the prototype that has been flying on the Green Hell this week, the test car didn't appear to be bothered by the snow flakes that showed up at the infamous German track.