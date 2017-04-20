autoevolution

2018 BMW M5 Goes Berserk on Nurburgring, Sounds Like a Twin-Turbo Stormer

 
We are now less than one year away from the moment when the first F90 BMW M5 units will reach their owners. And, while we've already shown you the 2018 M5 prototypes flying on the Nurburgring on multiple occasions, we're here to focus on the voice of the uber-sedan.
The new M car will undoubtedly take the now-traditional twin-turbo setup further, with the most likely pathway seeing the German engineers reworking the 4.4-liter V8 hear of the retired F10 M5. The output of the refreshed engine should sit above 600 ponies, with certain unofficial sources talking about a nicely rounded value of 650 hp.

Nevertheless, we can't ignore the rumors talking about the Bavarian automaker reinventing its range-topping engine. To be more precise, BMW M could come up with a new 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, thus mirroring the displacement used by its Audi RS and Mercedes-AMG rivals.

In fact, the rumors go even further, talking about the potential 4.0-liter mill being shared with Jaguar Land Rover. Which means that this chat, which must be taken with the mandatory grain of salt, sees the unit as replacing the British carmaker's gas-guzzling 5.0-liter supercharged V8 - the rumors go as far as talk about the all-fresh powerplant animating the 2018 Jaguar F-Pace SVR prototype that's also flying low on the Ring these days.

The transmission department is also targeted by rumors. One the one hand, the lightning-quick shifts you'll be able to hear in the video below point out to a dual-clutch DCT gearbox, as seen on other M beasts.

However, with the F90 M5 coming as an all-wheel-drive rocket, the rumor mill talks about the Germans using a torque converter unit that could handle the torque.

The all-paw nature of the new M5 explains the no-drama cornering moves displayed by the prototype, so you should know what to expect from the action hidden behind the "play" button.

