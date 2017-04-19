Here’s Aston Martin Testing The Vanquish Zagato At The Nurburgring

Presented in May 2016 at the Concorso d’Eleganza, the Vanquish Zagato is arguably the most spectacular interpretation of Aston Martin’s venerable grand tourer. Introduced in 2012, the current-generation Vanquish will soon be put out to pasture to make way for a DB11-based successor
, which might be pushed to 820 bhp.
The Vanquish Zagato, however, is all motor. The 5.9-liter V12 bolted to the VH aluminum platform is a naturally aspirated bruiser that churns out 600 PS (592 horsepower) and 630 Nm (465 pound-feet) of torque. It’s probably the last incarnation of the Ford
-era free-breathing engine, and it will be sad to see the old fellow go. Be that as it may, the Vanquish won’t die without a bang.
Almost a year after it was shown to the world, the Vanquish Zagato
is still testing on the Nurburgring. Other than the test driver’s composed driving style, it’s reassuring to hear the high-pitch wailing of the limited-run grand tourer. Based on the plates and the “2017”
lettering on the windows, there is no doubt Aston Martin has yet to finely calibrate the Vanquish Zagato.
Barking at trees at carving corners aren't the only things the British bruiser is good at. It also benefits from innate performance thanks to a quick-shifting eight-speeder that sends drive to the rear axle. Aston Martin estimated that 3.5 seconds is all the Vanquish Zagato needs to hit 60 mph, and that’s plenty quick. The DB11
, with its new 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12, does it in 3.7 clicks.
Only 99 examples will be built at the Gaydon facility in the United Kingdom, with customer deliveries already underway. In fact, one such rare machine was recently spotted in Monaco
, and boy it looks like a million bucks. And on the subject of pricing, Aston Martin never said anything about it. Nada!
Estimates, however, put the car at approximately £500,000 without taxes in its domestic market. For the convertible version of the Vanquish Zagato, you you can bet your sweet bippy that more money is at stake.