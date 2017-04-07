autoevolution

Zagato Aston Martin Vanquish Is a Unique Sight in Monaco

 
You might think that this car is old news, but it's not. Last year, we only saw a concept of the Zagato Vanquish, after which the company approved the production of 99 coupes.
The guy who filmed this video says it's the best looking and the best sounding car in the world. He might be right, especially in this very dark metallic brown color with black accents. Do you care about lap times and drag races when you have something this gorgeous? We wouldn't.

This video only fed my appetite for the custom Vanquish. So I found slightly older ones where the car is finished in white and black. Take your pick, because everything else about the styling is impossible to explain.

All the Aston Martins customized by Zagato became internet sensations. But the two firms have been collaborating for decades. To be more precise, the initial fruit of labor is the 1960 Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato, valuable in the extreme.

It's not a readily available piece of information, but estimates put the car at about GBP 500,000 in Britain without taxes or €800,000 with taxes.

That immaculate V12 sound is produced by a 5.9-liter engine derived from the old Ford 3-liter V6. Not only have Aston tuned it to 600 horsepower, but they went to great lengths to ensure it sounds perfect.

The engineers promised a unique GT experience. Whether that means being swamped by photographers in Monaco or crossing a continent in style, we'll leave it up to you to decide. However, the 0 to 60 km/h time of 3.5 seconds suggests you'll get wherever you're going fast enough.

"We pride ourselves on our strong partnership and the creation of the Vanquish Zagato Concept was a true shared experience," declared Andrea Zagato, the chief exec of Zagato and the grandson of the founder. "It represents the essence of an important design relationship that dates back over fifty years."





