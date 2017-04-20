autoevolution

2018 BMW X2 Spied Flying on the Nurburgring

 
20 Apr 2017, 8:58 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
BMW’s global offensive is ambitious and hopes to bring the company above its rivals when sales are concerned. The X2 is a part of that strategy, and its prototype was spotted as it was being tested on the ‘Ring.
In case you are unfamiliar with BMW’s naming strategy, the X2 is the X1’s brother. Just like any other even-numbered X model from this company, it is the coupe-styled derivative of the odd-numbered car “below” it. With that out of the way, BMW’s baby Sports Activity Coupe was being driven as fast as it could go on the German track.

The goal of the engineering team was to test its behavior before releasing it on the market, and to decide what final calibrations should be made to ensure that the car handles accordingly.

Most of you already know that the X1 has switched from a longitudinally-mounted engine to a transverse-fitted unit, and this happened because it is now based on the UKL platform, shared with MINI.

The UKL configuration is a front-wheel-drive solution, but it also accommodates all-wheel-drive systems. The difference is not something you should ignore, but the development team was working hard to keep handling top notch for the segment.

Expect to see the production version of the X2 revealed by the end of this year. It should reach showrooms by the spring of 2018, if not sooner.  The base model is expected to feature front-wheel-drive and a six-speed manual gearbox, while other engine options will get an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive as standard.

BMW is reportedly considering the development of M versions of the X1 and X2, but these models will have to wait until the X3 M is on the market.

The final decision on the X1 and X2 M probably hangs in the way the X3 M is received by the public and the media, so keep your fingers crossed it will be good if you want a performance-oriented FWD-based BMW Sports Activity Coupe with all-wheel-drive.
2018 BMW X2 BMW X2 BMW X2 Nurburgring spyshots
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our BMW Testdrives:

2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2016 BMW 220d xDrive75
2015 BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer71
2015 BMW 220d Convertible75
2015 BMW 1 Series Facelift72
BMW i886
2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe74
2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo77
2015 BMW X673