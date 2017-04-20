2018 BMW X2 Spied Flying on the Nurburgring

BMW’s global offensive is ambitious
and hopes to bring the company above its rivals when sales are concerned. The X2 is a part of that strategy, and its prototype was spotted as it was being tested on the ‘Ring
.
In case you are unfamiliar with BMW’s naming strategy, the X2 is the X1
’s brother. Just like any other even-numbered X model from this company, it is the coupe-styled derivative of the odd-numbered car “below” it. With that out of the way, BMW
’s baby Sports Activity Coupe was being driven as fast as it could go on the German track.
The goal of the engineering team was to test its behavior before releasing it on the market, and to decide what final calibrations should be made to ensure that the car handles accordingly.
Most of you already know that the X1 has switched from a longitudinally-mounted engine to a transverse-fitted unit, and this happened because it is now based on the UKL platform, shared with MINI.
The UKL configuration is a front-wheel-drive solution, but it also accommodates all-wheel-drive systems. The difference is not something you should ignore, but the development team was working hard to keep handling top notch for the segment.
Expect to see the production version of the X2
revealed by the end of this year. It should reach showrooms by the spring of 2018, if not sooner. The base model is expected to feature front-wheel-drive and a six-speed manual gearbox, while other engine options will get an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive as standard.
BMW is reportedly considering the development of M versions of the X1 and X2
, but these models will have to wait until the X3 M is on the market.
The final decision on the X1 and X2 M probably hangs in the way the X3 M
is received by the public and the media, so keep your fingers crossed it will be good if you want a performance-oriented FWD
-based BMW Sports Activity Coupe with all-wheel-drive.