BMW Plans Aggressive Model Offensive To Fight Mercedes-Benz And Audi

 
22 Mar 2017, 15:43 UTC ·
BMW will invest over EUR 10 billion to revamp its portfolio over the next two years through an aggressive product offensive.
The Bavarian company wants its sales crown back from Mercedes-Benz, and it involves launching 40 new vehicles over the next 24 months.

The first two confirmed products are the X2 and X7 SUVs, which have been expected on the market for some time. Both should help BMW gain further traction in this popular segment, while also increasing its overall figures.

BMW’s CEO, Harald Krueger, has pledged to revitalize the company’s growth plan after it has reached its lowest profitability in the last six years. The financial result was turned into an image blow after BMW was surpassed in sales figures by its rivals from Stuttgart.

As Bloomberg notes, industry analysts say that the announcement is typical, and the strategy will count numerous facelifts as new vehicles. While that opinion may be accurate, the Bavarian brand has the necessary tools and ideas to make the revamped models obtain better sales results than their predecessors.

At this point, you might think that the company’s sales results have dropped, but the brand has experienced growth. The unfortunate news for the firm with the Vierzylinder headquarters was that its competitors managed to capture a larger serving of the market that has increased last year, thus surpassing them in sales figures.

Another important plan announced by the blue-and-white roundel in its conference involves an autonomous car that will be launched by 2021. While that model was already mentioned by officials of the marque, it is apparently dubbed “iNext.” The Apple-style name conceals an electric model, so its design might be closer to the i3’s than to a 3 Series.

While focusing on improving its sales results, BMW’s primary goal is to boost profitability. The firm’s officials underline the importance of that factor over sales volumes and the world’s number one premium automaker concerning sales. They have a point, because making money is more important to any business than selling more than its competitors.
