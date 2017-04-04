autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

2018 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Laps Nurburgring, Super-SUV Prototype Has a Mighty Growl

 
4 Apr 2017, 19:28 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Jaguar has almost completed the development of its first super-SUV, with a prototype of the 2018 F-Pace SVR having now been spotted flying on the Green Hell.
Underneath the heavy camo, the high-riding Jag packs an overly angry front fascia with air-greedy intakes. The prototype delivers a mighty growl, adding fuel to the rumor fire that talks about the pumped-up F-Pace being animated by the big cat's blown 5.0-liter V8, which delivers up to 575 PS.

Nevertheless, the latest rumors from the F-Type camp bring a different perspective. To be more precise, despite the F-Type facelift having debuted earlier this year, a SVR prototype was recently spotted testing in the US.

Now, as a report that surfaced back in July last year showed, Jaguar Land Rover's aging supercharged 5.0-liter V8 could be replaced by a twin-turbocharged V8 supplied by BMW. This talk sees the Bavarian automaker following the twin-turbo 4.0-liter example Mercedes-AMG set with the new E63. As such, the resulting 4.0-liter V8, which would power the upcoming 2018 M5 could be shared with JLR. Do take this rumor with a grain of salt, though.

The rumor mill also talks about an inline-six mill preparing to make its way to the range-topping JLR models. Since Jaguar has already announced that its new Ingenium engine family will grow with straight-six mills and, with the help of a twin-turbo setups, such engines could work as replacements for the blown 5.0-liter V8.

Regardless of what hardware Jaguar decides to place inside the F-Pace SVR's engine compartment, the British model looks ready to become the most potent SUV in its segment. Speaking of which, Land Rover could also be preparing a SVR version of the fresh Velar, a model that shares its underpinning with the F-Pace.

We're talking about a battlefield that also includes the 510 PS Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio and the upcoming 2018 Porsche Macan facelift.

Coventry will drop the F-Pace SVR by the end of the year, with the super-SUV debuting as a 2018 model.

2018 jaguar f-type svr Jaguar F-Type jaguar spy video Nurburgring
 
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
The End of Sedans is Nigh! DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our JAGUAR Testdrives:

2015 Jaguar F-Type R Coupe83
Jaguar F-Type V6 S82
JAGUAR XKR 80
JAGUAR XFR 76