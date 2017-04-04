2018 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Laps Nurburgring, Super-SUV Prototype Has a Mighty Growl

Jaguar has almost completed the development of its first super-SUV, with a prototype of the 2018 F-Pace SVR having now been spotted flying on the Green Hell.





Underneath the heavy camo, the high-riding Jag packs an overly angry front fascia with air-greedy intakes. The prototype delivers a mighty growl, adding fuel to the rumor fire that talks about the pumped-up F-Pace being animated by the big cat's blown 5.0-liter V8, which delivers up to 575 PS.Nevertheless, the latest rumors from the F-Type camp bring a different perspective. To be more precise, despite the F-Type facelift having debuted earlier this year, a SVR prototype was recently spotted testing in the US.Now, as a report that surfaced back in July last year showed, Jaguar Land Rover's aging supercharged 5.0-liter V8 could be replaced by a twin-turbocharged V8 supplied by BMW. This talk sees the Bavarian automaker following the twin-turbo 4.0-liter example Mercedes-set with the new E63. As such, the resulting 4.0-liter V8, which would power the upcoming 2018 M5 could be shared with JLR. Do take this rumor with a grain of salt, though.The rumor mill also talks about an inline-six mill preparing to make its way to the range-topping JLR models. Since Jaguar has already announced that its new Ingenium engine family will grow with straight-six mills and, with the help of a twin-turbo setups, such engines could work as replacements for the blown 5.0-liter V8.Regardless of what hardware Jaguar decides to place inside the F-Pace SVR's engine compartment, the British model looks ready to become the most potentin its segment. Speaking of which, Land Rover could also be preparing a SVR version of the fresh Velar, a model that shares its underpinning with the F-Pace.We're talking about a battlefield that also includes the 510 PS Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio and the upcoming 2018 Porsche Macan facelift.Coventry will drop the F-Pace SVR by the end of the year, with the super-SUV debuting as a 2018 model.