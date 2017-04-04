2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Laps Nurburgring, Could Beat GT3 RS with Sub-7:20 Time

It's not uncommon for automakers to continue testing their vehicles after the official unveiling, so seeing a factory-owned 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 flying on the Green Hell shouldn't come as a surprise.





The powerplant is derived from the engine of the 911 GT3 Cup racecar, featuring a number of surprising



Of course, such a feat makes one wonder about the Green Hell time of the 991.2 family's newest member. And while Zuffenhausen hasn't dropped any details on the matter, we can use the numbers of other Neunelfer models to estimate the track performance of the GT3.



For instance, the 991.1 GT3 needs 7:25 to go round the Ring. And if we look at how the 991.2 facelift improved the lap time of the Turbo S, which dropped from 7:26 to 7:18, we could expect the 2018 incarnation of the GT3 to lap the Green Hell in under 7:20.



And yes, this would mean one-upping the now-retired 991.1 GT3 RS (we'll remind you that the



The GT3-flavored Neunelfer now delivers the same 500 hp output as the 991.1 GT3 RS, but the Rennsport Neunelfer is still the lighter of the two Porschas. In the aero department, the new GT3 has borrowed the 911 R's massive underbody diffuser, while its wing is more aggressive than before.



It shouldn't take long until we get to find out the Nurburgring stopwatch number of the 2018 GT3 and we'll return with the news as soon as we get our hands on it.



The 991.2 GT3 was caught on camera last week, with the Neunelfer lapping the infamous German track in maximum attack mode. Aside from the visual delights such a sighting provides, the circuit action also makes for an awesome occasion to listen to the new 4.0-liter naturally aspirated heart of the model.The powerplant is derived from the engine of the 911 GT3 Cup racecar, featuring a number of surprising tech solutions that promise maximum reliability, mixed with a 9,000 rpm redline.Of course, such a feat makes one wonder about the Green Hell time of the 991.2 family's newest member. And while Zuffenhausen hasn't dropped any details on the matter, we can use the numbers of other Neunelfer models to estimate the track performance of the GT3.For instance, the 991.1 GT3 needs 7:25 to go round the Ring. And if we look at how the 991.2 facelift improved the lap time of the Turbo S, which dropped from 7:26 to 7:18, we could expect the 2018 incarnation of the GT3 to lap the Green Hell in under 7:20.And yes, this would mean one-upping the now-retired 991.1 GT3 RS (we'll remind you that the 991.2 GT3 RS is now in its advanced development stages).The GT3-flavored Neunelfer now delivers the same 500 hp output as the 991.1 GT3 RS, but the Rennsport Neunelfer is still the lighter of the two Porschas. In the aero department, the new GT3 has borrowed the 911 R's massive underbody diffuser, while its wing is more aggressive than before.It shouldn't take long until we get to find out the Nurburgring stopwatch number of the 2018 GT3 and we'll return with the news as soon as we get our hands on it.