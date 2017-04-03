autoevolution
Renault Megane RS Driver Goes Through Agonizing Nurburgring Near Crash

 
3 Apr 2017, 13:02 UTC
by
The Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) events that took place on the Green Hell over the weekend have delivered their fair share of white knuckle moments and one of these saw the occupants of a Renault Megane RS going through a near-crash that seems to defy all expectations.
It all started with the driver losing the tail of hot hatch just as he was approaching another Megane RS. The guy behind the wheel managed to countersteer just in time to avoid hitting the guardrail on the inner side of the bend.

Unfortunately, with the RS ending up on the grass, the driver unfortunately overcorrected, sending the machine spinning the other way. The violent manner in which the car spun meant that a crash seemed impossible to avoid, with the downhill configuration of the circuit making things even more tricky.

Alas, the driver got (extremely) lucky - just as it seemed that the Renault would hit the barrier with its tail, the compact spun back, missing the protection element on the side of the circuit by inches.

The event, which took place on Saturday, can be used as an example of how difficult it is to avoid the dreaded overcorrection tendency that leads to many Nordchleife accidents. And you can check out the intense adventure in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.

The Renault Megane RS has an extremely playful chassis, but this can turn against the driver when the electronics are off and the one behind the wheel falls into traps such as the one described above.

Fortunately, the worst case scenario following this Ring adventure will see the occupants of the hot hatchback having to deal with a dry cleaning bill. Oh, and an underbody wash to remove all the grass from the chassis of the Renault would also be nice.

