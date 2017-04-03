autoevolution
BMW E30 3 Series Goes Tail-Out On Nurburgring, Hits Guardrail Four Times

 
Since it's Monday, we are flooded with Nurburgring tourist drive events that took place over the weekend and the one we're here to show you will make BMW fans cringe.
An example of the all-revered E30-generation 3 Series has met the tough side of the Nordschleife on Saturday, with the crash following a classic recipe.

The driver of the 3er carried way too much speed into a corner, so the decent line he chose for entering the bend didn't help with preventing the accident that followed.

Suddenly deciding to lose some speed, the guy behind the wheel lost the rear end and it took about two seconds until the E30 got up close and personal with the guardrail. Note that while the driver did countersteer, his maneuver seemed shy.

The events that followed meant that the BMW touched the protection element on the side of the track on no less than four occasions - two for the front end and just as many for the posterior.

Fortunately, the damage doesn't seem to be serious and here's to hoping this crash serves as a lesson for matching one's Nurburgring knowledge and car control skill with conter entry speeds.

Now, some of you might think that going for a front-wheel-drive machine instead of a rear-wheel-drive one might keep them safe, but that's not always true.

We'll remind you that, earlier today, we brought you a Renault Megane RS driver who lost the rear end of his vehicle while going through the same corner. Both events took place on the Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) session held on Saturday.

Initially, the Renault seemed to display a strong guardrail appetite, but, fortunately for the hot hatch man and his passenger, he got extremely lucky. To be more precise, the Megane RS missed the guardrail by just a few inches.

