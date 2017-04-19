Does This Jaguar XF S Sportbrake Prototype Use the Ingenium Straight-Six Engine?

Jaguar is preparing to introduce the family-friendly incarnation of its second-generation XF. And with an XF Sportbrake prototype having recently been spotted doing its thing on the Nurburgring, there's one big question that sits on our lips: is the spicy "S" model seen here the host of the eagerly-anticipated straight-six side of the Jaguar Land Rover Ingenium engine family?





We'll start by reminding you that Jaguar's six-pot models, be they sedans (XF), SUVs (F-Pace) or sportscars (F-Type) are animated by a supercharged 3.0-liter mill, which comes in two power levels, offering 340 or 380 horses.Nevertheless, the Brits have promised an inline-six revolution, one that the rumor mill sees as having a connection with Mercedes-Benz.Since both automakers are dropping the straight-six bomb this year, unofficial sources have talked about an engine deal that would see the new units animating models from both camps.Speaking of which, the three-pointed star has just introduced a pair of straight-six diesels. Thanks to the 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift , we can now talk about the 2.9-liter development, which delivers 286 hp and 600 Nm (442 lb-ft) of torque in single turbo trim , while churning out 340 hp and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) in sequential-turbo guise.Still, the German automaker has yet to reveal the gas side of the straight-six equation, so all we know so far is tha the new mills will make use of a 48V system feeding an electric compressor, as well as the auxiliary units.Until we get to find out if Jaguars will receive Benz power, we're inviting you to check out the XF Sportbrake in the piece of Green Hell footage below. The sports suspension, the generous brakes and the massive wheels point towards this being the S "warm" version of the vehicle.Oh, and you shouldn't let that rear camouflage trick you into believing this wagon will pack a conservative, practicality-orientated rear window design.Alas, with the American market not showing too much love to wagons and Jaguar having already introduced the F-Pace to the-loving US consumers, the XF Sportbrake might not make it across the pond.