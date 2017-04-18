2018 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Flies on Nurburgring, Sounds Like a Gagged Criminal

Jaguar engineers can't get enough of lapping the Green Hell in the F-Pace SVR these days, with a prototype of the upcoming super-SUV having once again been spotted attacking the Nurburgring.





And this slightly downtuned voice is one of the reasons behind the rumors talking about the Brits preparing something else than the good old 575 hp supercharged 5.0-liter V8 for the F-Pace SVR.



Factor in a previous Jaguar Land Rover statement talking about the company working on inline-six mills that would act at range-toppers for the automaker's new Ingenium engine family and we could end with twin-turbo six-pot power for the F-Pace SVR.



Oh, and let's not forget what the dark corners of the rumor mill have to say (our grain of salt is ready). To be more precise, BMW is said to be working on a new twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 for the 2018 M5, with the mill expected to be shared with JLR. Keep in mind that the F90 M5 is also



The powertrain decision's importance might go beyond the F-Pace, though, since Land Rover is also expected to be SUV in a segment that has recently seen Mercedes- AMG dropping the 510 hp GLC63 and GLC63 Coupe twin-turbo V8 bombs.



If you happen to be among those who place an order for the SVR-badged F-Pace once the vehicle makes its debut later this year, remember all this Nordschleife sweat when putting the pedal to the metal in your high-riding Jag.



While still loud enough to give us the giggles, the test car spied here sounds a bit gagged when compared to the F-Type SVR , for instance.And this slightly downtuned voice is one of the reasons behind the rumors talking about the Brits preparing something else than the good old 575 hp supercharged 5.0-liter V8 for the F-Pace SVR.Factor in a previous Jaguar Land Rover statement talking about the company working on inline-six mills that would act at range-toppers for the automaker's new Ingenium engine family and we could end with twin-turbo six-pot power for the F-Pace SVR.Oh, and let's not forget what the dark corners of the rumor mill have to say (our grain of salt is ready). To be more precise, BMW is said to be working on a new twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 for the 2018 M5, with the mill expected to be shared with JLR. Keep in mind that the F90 M5 is also testing on the Ring these days, being one of the most aggressive prototypes out there.The powertrain decision's importance might go beyond the F-Pace, though, since Land Rover is also expected to be preparing an SVR incarnation of the brand spanking new Velar. Since the latter shares its platform with the F-Pace, such a development would make for yet another performancein a segment that has recently seen Mercedes-dropping the 510 hp GLC63 and GLC63 Coupe twin-turbo V8 bombs.If you happen to be among those who place an order for the SVR-badged F-Pace once the vehicle makes its debut later this year, remember all this Nordschleife sweat when putting the pedal to the metal in your high-riding Jag.