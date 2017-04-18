autoevolution

2018 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Flies on Nurburgring, Sounds Like a Gagged Criminal

 
18 Apr 2017, 12:14 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Jaguar engineers can't get enough of lapping the Green Hell in the F-Pace SVR these days, with a prototype of the upcoming super-SUV having once again been spotted attacking the Nurburgring.
While still loud enough to give us the giggles, the test car spied here sounds a bit gagged when compared to the F-Type SVR, for instance.

And this slightly downtuned voice is one of the reasons behind the rumors talking about the Brits preparing something else than the good old 575 hp supercharged 5.0-liter V8 for the F-Pace SVR.

Factor in a previous Jaguar Land Rover statement talking about the company working on inline-six mills that would act at range-toppers for the automaker's new Ingenium engine family and we could end with twin-turbo six-pot power for the F-Pace SVR.

Oh, and let's not forget what the dark corners of the rumor mill have to say (our grain of salt is ready). To be more precise, BMW is said to be working on a new twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 for the 2018 M5, with the mill expected to be shared with JLR. Keep in mind that the F90 M5 is also testing on the Ring these days, being one of the most aggressive prototypes out there.

The powertrain decision's importance might go beyond the F-Pace, though, since Land Rover is also expected to be preparing an SVR incarnation of the brand spanking new Velar. Since the latter shares its platform with the F-Pace, such a development would make for yet another performance SUV in a segment that has recently seen Mercedes-AMG dropping the 510 hp GLC63 and GLC63 Coupe twin-turbo V8 bombs.

If you happen to be among those who place an order for the SVR-badged F-Pace once the vehicle makes its debut later this year, remember all this Nordschleife sweat when putting the pedal to the metal in your high-riding Jag.

2018 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Jaguar F-Pace jaguar SUV nurburgring 2017 Nurburgring
 
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our JAGUAR Testdrives:

2015 Jaguar F-Type R Coupe83
Jaguar F-Type V6 S82
JAGUAR XKR 80
JAGUAR XFR 76