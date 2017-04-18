Mercedes-Benz Concept A Sedan Previews Future Production Model

The MFA (Modular Front-Wheel-Drive) platform will soon become an even more impressive money-maker for Mercedes-Benz
since it is expected that its next generation will provide the base for even more compact models from the three-pointed star.
One of those models is the 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan, which was recently previewed in all its dark-red glory by a near-production concept car.
Unsurprisingly named Concept A Sedan, the model was unveiled at the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show, and it represents a slightly different take on the traditional three-box sedan. According to design higher-ups in Stuttgart, the concept car also previews an evolution in Mercedes-Benz design.
“Our Concept A Sedan shows, that the time of creases is over
”, said Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer Daimler AG. “With its perfect proportions and a sensual treatment of surfaces with reduced lines, it is the next milestone of Sensual Purity and has the potential to introduce a new design era
.”
Painted in a similar shade of sensual red as the Mercedes-AMG GT four-door Concept
, the compact model also features the so-called Panamericana engine grille, which gives it an even more menacing face when corroborated with the slim and angry-looking headlights. A beige version of the concept was also presented in Shanghai.
Strangely enough, and mimicking the GT four-door Concept once again, the car doesn't seem to feature an interior, as all windows have been blacked out. Sources close to Mercedes-Benz tells us that the reason behind all this mystery is actually pretty simple. The new interior design language isn't supposed to detract from the new exterior, so they will be presented separately.
Either way, you should pay close attention to the so-called “predator face” of the A Sedan Concept, since the 2018 Mercedes-Benz A-Class hatchback
will have a similar front-end.
There is no word if the CLA
and CLA Shooting Brake
will get a successor, but the A-Class Sedan is very much likely to get a station wagon variant at one point, not to mention an AMG
version as well. The production version of the sedan should hit showrooms sometime in early 2019.