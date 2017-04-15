Subaru WRX Catches Fire on Nurburgring, Driver Keeps Going like a Smoke Grenade

Have you ever used the surface of the Nurburgring as a mirror while trying to observe the flames underneath a car lapping the track? Well, now is a brilliant occasion to go down this pathway and it all has to do with a WRX.





However, the guy behind the wheel of the Scoobie in the video below isn't like most Ring tourists. Oh no. The man obviously noticed the trail of smoke behind his car, but decided to carry on, albeit at moderate pace.



As if this story wasn't odd enough, the girl riding shotgun in the Impreza started doing hand signals at a certain point.



In fact, we're not even sure how to label the poor Impreza - is is a smoke bomb or a boxer propelled grenade? Hopefully, the situation didn't escalate to the status described by the second label.



With all the pressure from those passing



So far, many aficionados on YouTube and Facebook have tried to find out what determined the guy to carry on driving, but the fiery "lap" (we hope he didn't actually reach Gantry in the smoky state seen in the clip) seems to remain a mystery.



We've witnessed



