Subaru WRX Catches Fire on Nurburgring, Driver Keeps Going like a Smoke Grenade

 
15 Apr 2017, 18:40 UTC
Have you ever used the surface of the Nurburgring as a mirror while trying to observe the flames underneath a car lapping the track? Well, now is a brilliant occasion to go down this pathway and it all has to do with a WRX.
To be honest, our answer would be "no", simply because drivers whose machines catch fire usually bring their vehicles to a halt on the spot, so there's not that much time for the mirror trick.

However, the guy behind the wheel of the Scoobie in the video below isn't like most Ring tourists. Oh no. The man obviously noticed the trail of smoke behind his car, but decided to carry on, albeit at moderate pace.

As if this story wasn't odd enough, the girl riding shotgun in the Impreza started doing hand signals at a certain point.

In fact, we're not even sure how to label the poor Impreza - is is a smoke bomb or a boxer propelled grenade? Hopefully, the situation didn't escalate to the status described by the second label.

With all the pressure from those passing Porsches, we understand that the WRX driver might've had a difficult time out there, but carrying on increased the risk of an oil spill, which is one of the worst things that can happen on such a busy day.

So far, many aficionados on YouTube and Facebook have tried to find out what determined the guy to carry on driving, but the fiery "lap" (we hope he didn't actually reach Gantry in the smoky state seen in the clip) seems to remain a mystery.

We've witnessed Subaru drivers putting their full trust in the reliability of their cars, but we're pretty sure that the Japanese automaker isn't quite ready to deliver an Impreza that can be driven while on fire...

