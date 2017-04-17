autoevolution

This Lotus Elise 360-Degree Nurburgring Crash Nearly Didn't Happen

 
Many accidents that take place on the Green Hell are pretty predictable, especially when viewed from the comfort of YouTube. Nevertheless, the Nurburgring crash we're here to show you has "unexpected" written all over it.
It all starts with the way in which the driver of the Lotus Elise involved in the adventure loses control of the car - the damp track certainly helped the British sportscar surprise the one behind the wheel. As we've mentioned on previous occasions, the capricious Nordschleife weather is one of the fiercest enemies of those who lap the infamous German circuit.

Then there's the 360-degree spin that followed. While the spin might look like a brief moment in the video below, we're pretty sure the whole episode took ages in the mind of the driver. Oh, and by the way, judging by how the guy turns his head in the direction where the car is (kind of) heading, we'd say he has a certain degree of shenanigan experience.

Just as the sideways moment was about to end, the driver came back on the brakes, thus amplifying the rear end dance. This leads to the Elise touching the guardrail.

Fortunately, this was the kind of impacts that might actually qualify for the that-will-buff-right-out status. After all, the spin did help with killing the momentum of the two-seater, which, to be honest, had entered the corner at a reasonable speed.

And speaking of Nurburgring surprises, these sometimes come from the actions of drivers alone. 

For one thing, we recently showed you a WRX guy who decided to carry on driving after noticing a trail of smoke behind his Subaru, one that was indicating the Impreza had caught fire. In case you're wondering, nobody was able to figure out what the WRX driver thought when he pulled the smoke grenade trick.

