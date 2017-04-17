autoevolution

Aga Khan's Aston Martin DB5 Can Be Yours For A Cool $1 Million

 
The Aston Martin DB5 is an icon, automotive lore, and a perfect example of superlative design. Even though the twin-turbo V12-powered DB11 entered production less than a year ago, the big grand tourer already outnumbers its venerable predecessor. But then again, it’s the old DB5 that takes the win in terms of allure.
Back in the day, the DB5 appealed to rock and roll stars, Hollywood actors, business magnates, and royalty. Of the 1,059 units produced between 1963 and 1965, one used to be owned by Prince Sadruddin Aga Khan. Bought in ’86 for his personal use in Switzerland, the widely respected international civil servant held ownership of the Aston Martin for 16 years or thereabout.

Hexagon Classics acquired chassis number DB5/1406/4 in ’15, and since then, the classic British car has undergone a nut-and-bolt restoration. A full repaint in the original color, re-trim of the interior in Connolly Leather Natural Hide, correct Beige Wilton carpets, this example has them all. And then some.

The British dealer was helped by specialist refurbisher Pugsley & Lewis to rebuild the engine, modifying the inline-6 to run on unleaded gas. A new clutch was also installed, as were Avon radial tires, and new wire wheels. Fresh chrome here and there and a little chassis and sill work were also done, thus elevating the pictured DB5 from a nice car to a concours-ready machine.

“This is without doubt one of the finest Aston Martin DB5s currently on sale anywhere in the world,” said Paul Michaels, chairman of Hexagon Classics. “DB5s in such condition and with such provenance are very rare indeed.”

But as it’s often the case with classic cars from this era, DB5s aren’t cheap at all. This specimen is priced at £799,995, a bundle of pounds sterling that translates to just over $1 million at current exchange rates. It’s a very beautiful thing, though; miles prettier than Aston’s present-day flagship.
