Jaguar Land Rover UK Sold Two Cars Every Minute During March

 
5 Apr 2017, 15:53 UTC ·
Hot cakes, move over, because Jaguar Land Rover managed to set a record in registrations on its domestic market.
While brand officials noted this as a new sales peak, they are referring to a new Jaguar or Land Rover product being registered in the United Kingdom every 30 seconds last month.

Evidently, things went well for both carmakers, as the group sold 31,767 vehicles in its domestic market last month, registering a 26% improvement from the same period of 2016.

Thanks to a record result in the third month of this year, Jaguar Land Rover’s Q1 results in 2017 are the best encountered by the corporation owned by Tata Motors. Those of you who shrugged when you learned about the deal, many years ago, feel free to apologize to the optimists who suggested things might work out in a few years.

For the first time since it was launched, the Discovery managed to outsell the Evoque, thus becoming the fastest-selling Land Rover of all time in the United Kingdom.

Thanks to last month’s result, the Discovery enjoys that title with 7,239 units. It is not an impossibly high figure, but Jaguar Land Rover has to offer something more affordable to have a shot of surpassing that result in a month.

If you are into data and statistics, Jaguar sales increased 68% last month, and Land Rover sales were up by 14%. This is the best result in March for either brand on their domestic market.

Company officials are excited about the figures, and they say that they sales are continuing their momentum, in spite of the current uncertain economic climate.

While the situation in the United Kingdom will continue to be unusual because of the Brexit decision, Jaguar and Land Rover are confident about the future, as they will launch new models in the next few months.

The Range Rover Velar is one of them, and the I-Pace will also be introduced to the local market by the end of the year. Moreover, the XF Sportbrake will also get a new generation in production, so things are looking up for Tata Motors’ British marques.
