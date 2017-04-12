autoevolution

Jaguar F-Type Gets a Four Cylinder Engine With 300 HP, Should Boost Sales

 
12 Apr 2017, 8:23 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Jaguar has equipped the F-Type with the company’s most powerful four-cylinder engine ever, which turned it into the new entry level in the lineup.
Clients will be able to get the F-Type 2.0 starting this spring, and it promises to be an affordable and agile version of Jaguar’s sports car DNA. 

On top of the newly available engine, the brand from Coventry has worked on the chassis of the coupe, which is now lighter by 52 kg (114 lbs), to ensure that the vehicle exploits the new unit to its maximum capability.

The sprint from 0 to 60 mph (97 km/h) only takes 5.4 seconds, and it can reach a top speed of 155 mph (250 km/h). The level of performance offered is more than reasonable, if you ask us, and it comes with a fuel consumption that is 16% better than the 340-HP V6 unit.

Peak torque is 400 Nm (295 lb-ft), and it is available from just 1,500 rpm, which is below the point where most diesels supply theirs. The new power plant is matched to an eight-speed Quickshift transmission, and its intake and exhaust have been tuned to deliver an adequate sound for tis model.

The British marque’s representatives claim that turbo lag is almost non-existent, and this happens thanks to an exhaust manifold that is matched to the turbocharger to prevent exhaust gas pulsation interference.

Jaguar developed the Ingenium engine in-house, and also builds it at its facility in the United Kingdom. The unit starts at 200 HP, and a 250 HP version is available on certain models, but these will not reach the two-seater.

The new unit comes on top of the improvements that came with the facelift for the 2018 model year. These include redesigned bumpers, a Touch Pro infotainment, new chrome and aluminum ornaments, optional full LED headlights, and much more.

You will be able to distinguish the four-cylinder F-Type thanks to its 18-inch wheel designs and single tailpipe. Its customers will also benefit from a range of assistance systems, which include Traffic Sign Recognition, an Adaptive Speed Limiter, a Lane-Keep assistant, and Autonomous Emergency Braking.

In its domestic market, it will start at GBP 49,900 (approx. $62,322), but prices are market dependent. Once Brexit is finished, things could change, so make your move if you want an F-Type with a four-cylinder engine.
Jaguar F-Type F-Type ingenium four cylinder jaguar
press release
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our JAGUAR Testdrives:

Jaguar F-Type V6 S82
2015 Jaguar F-Type R Coupe83
JAGUAR XKR 80
JAGUAR XFR 76