Jaguar F-Type Gets a Four Cylinder Engine With 300 HP, Should Boost Sales

Jaguar
has equipped the F-Type
with the company’s most powerful four-cylinder engine ever, which turned it into the new entry level in the lineup.
Clients will be able to get the F-Type 2.0 starting this spring, and it promises to be an affordable and agile version of Jaguar’s sports car DNA.
On top of the newly available engine, the brand from Coventry has worked on the chassis of the coupe, which is now lighter by 52 kg (114 lbs), to ensure that the vehicle exploits the new unit to its maximum capability.
The sprint from 0 to 60 mph (97 km/h) only takes 5.4 seconds, and it can reach a top speed of 155 mph (250 km/h). The level of performance offered is more than reasonable, if you ask us, and it comes with a fuel consumption that is 16% better than the 340-HP V6 unit
.
Peak torque is 400 Nm (295 lb-ft), and it is available from just 1,500 rpm, which is below the point where most diesels supply theirs. The new power plant is matched to an eight-speed Quickshift transmission, and its intake and exhaust have been tuned to deliver an adequate sound for tis model.
The British marque’s representatives claim that turbo lag is almost non-existent, and this happens thanks to an exhaust manifold that is matched to the turbocharger to prevent exhaust gas pulsation interference.
Jaguar developed the Ingenium
engine in-house, and also builds it at its facility in the United Kingdom. The unit starts at 200 HP
, and a 250 HP version is available on certain models, but these will not reach the two-seater.
The new unit comes on top of the improvements that came with the facelift for the 2018 model year. These include redesigned bumpers, a Touch Pro infotainment, new chrome and aluminum ornaments, optional full LED headlights, and much more.
You will be able to distinguish the four-cylinder F-Type thanks to its 18-inch wheel designs and single tailpipe. Its customers will also benefit from a range of assistance systems, which include Traffic Sign Recognition, an Adaptive Speed Limiter, a Lane-Keep assistant, and Autonomous Emergency Braking.
In its domestic market, it will start at GBP 49,900 (approx. $62,322), but prices are market dependent. Once Brexit
is finished, things could change, so make your move if you want an F-Type with a four-cylinder engine.