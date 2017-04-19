Behold The New 2017 BMW HP4 RACE

Last week, BMW Motorrad was reporting it will unveil an exclusive new model
at Auto Shanghai 2017. I though this can’t be anything else but the previously-teased HP4 RACE, and it looks like I was right. The bike maker just pulled the wraps off the performance machine. What a beauty!
With the new HP4 RACE BMW Motorrad presents a purebred racing machine in a production run of 740 units. Each bike will be crafted by a small, highly specialized team to ensure the highest quality level.
Starting with its heart, the engine the HP4 RACE is in the same class as current superbike factory racing machines, outputting a whopping 215 HP
at 13,900 rpm and 120 Nm (88.5 lb-ft) at 10,000 rpm. Moreover, the bike uses a full carbon fiber frame to keep the weight as low as possible.
Tipping the scales at 171 kilograms (377 lb) when fully fueled and road-ready, the new bike is in fact lighter than the factory racing machines used now in the Superbike World Championship, and only slightly above the MotoGP prototypes.
BMW also brags about being the first bike maker in the world to show off a full carbon fiber production frame that weighs only 7.8 kg (17.2 lb). The front and rear wheels are also made of the same material, meaning they are 30 percent lighter than alloy forged ones.
At the business end, both the FGR 300 upside-down fork and the TTX 36 GP spring strut are supplied by Ohlins to meet the highest demands, are are identical parts with those used in Superbike and MotoGP series.
Same goes for the two Brembo
GP4 PR monoblock calipers, which, in conjunction with 6.75 mm thick 320 mm T-type racing steel brakes ensures excellent brake performance.
The racing-grade motorcycle is also equipped with an extensive package of electronic control and assistance systems. Wide-ranging set-up options for different track layouts and road surface conditions are provided by the audibly perceptible Dynamic Traction Control controlled by ignition cut, Engine Brake EBR and Wheelie Control.
These can be programmed selectively for each gear according to rider preference, allowing optimum use of the enormous riding dynamics potential offered by the new HP4 RACE. Other electronic features are the Pit Lane Limiter for observing speed limits in the pit lane and Launch Control for perfect race starts.
BMW hasn’t officially released price information for this amazing machine, but word is it goes for £68,000 in the UK.