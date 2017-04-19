autoevolution

Behold The New 2017 BMW HP4 RACE

 
19 Apr 2017, 15:20 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
Last week, BMW Motorrad was reporting it will unveil an exclusive new model at Auto Shanghai 2017. I though this can’t be anything else but the previously-teased HP4 RACE, and it looks like I was right. The bike maker just pulled the wraps off the performance machine. What a beauty!
With the new HP4 RACE BMW Motorrad presents a purebred racing machine in a production run of 740 units. Each bike will be crafted by a small, highly specialized team to ensure the highest quality level.

Starting with its heart, the engine the HP4 RACE is in the same class as current superbike factory racing machines, outputting a whopping 215 HP at 13,900 rpm and 120 Nm (88.5 lb-ft) at 10,000 rpm. Moreover, the bike uses a full carbon fiber frame to keep the weight as low as possible.

Tipping the scales at 171 kilograms (377 lb) when fully fueled and road-ready, the new bike is in fact lighter than the factory racing machines used now in the Superbike World Championship, and only slightly above the MotoGP prototypes.

BMW also brags about being the first bike maker in the world to show off a full carbon fiber production frame that weighs only 7.8 kg (17.2 lb). The front and rear wheels are also made of the same material, meaning they are 30 percent lighter than alloy forged ones.

At the business end, both the FGR 300 upside-down fork and the TTX 36 GP spring strut are supplied by Ohlins to meet the highest demands, are are identical parts with those used in Superbike and MotoGP series.

Same goes for the two Brembo GP4 PR monoblock calipers, which, in conjunction with 6.75 mm thick 320 mm T-type racing steel brakes ensures excellent brake performance.

The racing-grade motorcycle is also equipped with an extensive package of electronic control and assistance systems. Wide-ranging set-up options for different track layouts and road surface conditions are provided by the audibly perceptible Dynamic Traction Control controlled by ignition cut, Engine Brake EBR and Wheelie Control.

These can be programmed selectively for each gear according to rider preference, allowing optimum use of the enormous riding dynamics potential offered by the new HP4 RACE. Other electronic features are the Pit Lane Limiter for observing speed limits in the pit lane and Launch Control for perfect race starts.

BMW hasn’t officially released price information for this amazing machine, but word is it goes for £68,000 in the UK.

hp4 race BMW motorcycles bike racing road racing Superbike
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78