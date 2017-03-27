autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

All 2017 MotoGP Teams Now Use Brembo Braking Systems

 
27 Mar 2017, 12:27 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
The MotoGP opener this weekend in Qatar was a delight to watch. The new racing machines performed excellently despite the lack of aero wings sticking out from the front fairing. And speaking of the mechanical side, did you know all the bike prototypes are using Brembo braking systems this season?
There are two types of aluminum calipers this season. You either go with the light duty, which was designed for use with standard pads, or you get the heavy duty, which was specially conceived for use with “high mass” pads.

At the other end, the friction material available includes carbon discs with 320 mm diameter or larger 340 mm ones, at high mass (35 mm) and low mass (27 mm), to guarantee that each track is maximized with the correct operating temperature range.

Specifically, discs with 340 mm diameter at low mass have a thermal behavior similar to discs with 320 mm diameter at high mass, but varying the diameter of the disc provides the possibility to generate braking torques higher than the same operating pressure.

As you can see, the discs are solid, with no ventilating/water draining holes, meaning they are specifically designed for dry conditions. However, Brembo is providing wet weather discs as well, usable with the same brake master cylinder, but they need to be used with different calipers.

During the 2016 season, in wet conditions, some riders used the carbon discs, a solution that, thanks to the continual work in the research and development of friction materials is now possible only if the temperatures of the braking system remain within the correct operating range.

Speaking of brake master cylinders, every team will be able to fit one specially made for their motorcycle requirements, both in terms of diameter of the piston and wheelbase. Additionally, each motorcycle features the remote adjuster used by rider with the left hand to vary the position of the brake lever even while lapping the circuit to perfectly tune the system according to conditions.
Brembo MotoGP bike tech bike industry bike accessories
 
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78