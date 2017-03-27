All 2017 MotoGP Teams Now Use Brembo Braking Systems

The MotoGP opener
this weekend in Qatar was a delight to watch. The new racing machines performed excellently despite the lack of aero wings sticking out from the front fairing. And speaking of the mechanical side, did you know all the bike prototypes are using Brembo braking systems this season?
There are two types of aluminum calipers this season. You either go with the light duty, which was designed for use with standard pads, or you get the heavy duty, which was specially conceived for use with “high mass” pads.
At the other end, the friction material available includes carbon discs with 320 mm diameter or larger 340 mm ones, at high mass (35 mm) and low mass (27 mm), to guarantee that each track is maximized with the correct operating temperature range.
Specifically, discs with 340 mm diameter at low mass have a thermal behavior similar to discs with 320 mm diameter at high mass, but varying the diameter of the disc provides the possibility to generate braking torques higher than the same operating pressure.
As you can see, the discs
are solid, with no ventilating/water draining holes, meaning they are specifically designed for dry conditions. However, Brembo is providing wet weather discs as well, usable with the same brake master cylinder, but they need to be used with different calipers.
During the 2016 season, in wet conditions, some riders used the carbon discs, a solution that, thanks to the continual work in the research and development of friction materials is now possible only if the temperatures of the braking system remain within the correct operating range.
Speaking of brake master cylinders, every team will be able to fit one specially made for their motorcycle requirements, both in terms of diameter of the piston and wheelbase. Additionally, each motorcycle features the remote adjuster used by rider with the left hand to vary the position of the brake lever even while lapping the circuit to perfectly tune the system according to conditions.