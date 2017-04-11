autoevolution

BMW Motorrad To Unveil Exclusive Model at Auto Shanghai 2017

 
11 Apr 2017, 16:12 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
BMW Motorrad scored high sales in China last year, with numbers going up by 52.7 percent compared to 2015 data. The bike maker will continue to bring new models there, and one of them will make its world debut at the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show.
The German motorcycle manufacturer brand is continuing along its upward curve in 2017, fueled by its ongoing model offensive in the premium motorcycle and maxi scooter markets. Fourteen new and redesigned models are set to be introduced up to the end of 2017.

BMW Motorrad announced it is showing various models at Auto Shanghai 2017, including the latest versions of the ultra-sporty BMW S 1000 RR and BMW S 1000 XR. But the highlight of the manufacturer’s stand is the world premiere of “one of the most exclusive models ever offered by BMW Motorrad.”

What could that possibly be? It certainly can’t be another R nineT variant, nor an adventure model as the R1200GS only got facelifted. Also, the special K1600B is the newest most exclusive tourer and was specially made for America’s open highways.

This can only mean one thing - a high-performance sportbike! And if you remember, BMW Motorrad unveiled the HP4 RACE model in concept phase in November last year.

At the time, the company was describing it as “the most advanced, most exclusive motorcycle BMW Motorrad has ever built,” so this should put it on the top spot on our suspects list.

The 2017 BMW HP4 RACE will be an ultra-premium version of the S 1000 RR superbike, coming with a lot of carbon fiber components meant to drastically lower the bike’s weight.

Although there is still a lack of information on the model, we can tell you the HP4 RACE will come with a full carbon fiber main frame and carbon fiber rims, pursuing to be a worthy rival for other models like the Ducati 1299 Superleggera. Stick around for more details as they become available.
hp4 race BMW motorcycles bike industry sport bike
 
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
The End of Sedans is Nigh! DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78