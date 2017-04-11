BMW Motorrad To Unveil Exclusive Model at Auto Shanghai 2017

BMW Motorrad scored high sales in China last year, with numbers going up by 52.7 percent compared to 2015 data. The bike maker will continue to bring new models there, and one of them will make its world debut at the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show.





Although there is still a lack of information on the model, we can tell you the HP4 RACE will come with a full carbon fiber main frame and carbon fiber rims, pursuing to be a worthy rival for other models like the Ducati 1299 Superleggera. Stick around for more details as they become available. The German motorcycle manufacturer brand is continuing along its upward curve in 2017, fueled by its ongoing model offensive in the premium motorcycle and maxi scooter markets. Fourteen new and redesigned models are set to be introduced up to the end of 2017.BMW Motorrad announced it is showing various models at Auto Shanghai 2017, including the latest versions of the ultra-sporty BMW S 1000 RR and BMW S 1000 XR. But the highlight of the manufacturer’s stand is the world premiere of “one of the most exclusive models ever offered by BMW Motorrad.”What could that possibly be? It certainly can’t be another R nineT variant, nor an adventure model as the R1200GS only got facelifted. Also, the special K1600B is the newest most exclusive tourer and was specially made for America’s open highways.This can only mean one thing - a high-performance sportbike! And if you remember, BMW Motorrad unveiled the HP4 RACE model in concept phase in November last year.At the time, the company was describing it as “the most advanced, most exclusive motorcycle BMW Motorrad has ever built,” so this should put it on the top spot on our suspects list.The 2017 BMW HP4 RACE will be an ultra-premium version of the S 1000 RR superbike, coming with a lot of carbon fiber components meant to drastically lower the bike’s weight.Although there is still a lack of information on the model, we can tell you the HP4 RACE will come with a full carbon fiber main frame and carbon fiber rims, pursuing to be a worthy rival for other models like the Ducati 1299 Superleggera. Stick around for more details as they become available.