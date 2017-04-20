2018 BMW X5 xDrive50i Prototype Deploys Twin-Turbo V8 Firepower on Nurburgring

This Thursday finds us listening to one of our favorite albums. Dubbed "Beats of the Ring, 2018 Edition", this includes tracks such as those delivered by the 2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1
(this might blow your speakers, though) and the 2018 BMW M5
. And we're now back in the dB game to bring you the voice of another Bavarian performer, namely the 2018 X5 xDrive50i.
Judging by the V8 song of the Sports Activity Vehicle present in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, we're dealing with the hottest non-M X5 of the upcoming G05 generation.
Note that the 50i will be one of the few X5 derivatives that will maintain their engines, with the N63 4.4-liter twin-turbo mill set to be borrowed from the current model.
As for the changes, the xDrive35i will become the xDrive40i, with the N55 3.0-liter straight-six being replaced by the uber-capable B58 that, for instance, allows the M240i to get dangerously close
to the M2.
Going past the plug-in hybrid incarnation of the G05, we'll mention that the new X5 M should pack an updated version of the current model's twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8. However, as we explained earlier today when showing you the F90 prototype mentioned in the intro, a mandatory-grain-of-salt rumor talks about the German engineers preparing an all-new 4.0-liter mill.
On the oil burning front enjoyed by Old Continent buyers, the X5 will feature new B-family units. We're talking about the twin-turbo 25d or the B57-animated 30d and 40d.
The now-familiar Cluster Architecture platform will underpin the G05 X5. The intensive use of aluminum and CFRP (Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer) will allow the high-riding Bimmer to shed some serious weight, bringing improvements on both the comfort and driving dynamics front.
The new X5, which is set to be introduced by the end of the year, is just a part of the X bouquet the German automaker is offering. Other examples include the recently-spied X2
, as well as the X7 flagship
, which should arrive in 2018.