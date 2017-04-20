autoevolution

Decent Driver Does 8m18s Nurburgring Lap In Stock Shelby GT350 Mustang

 
20 Apr 2017, 15:12 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
YouTube user gt350recon is a lucky man. Not only did he drop an 8-minute and 18-second Bridge to Gantry lap in a Shelby GT350, but he also has the right driving skills to pay the bills.
Not only that, but the man in question also has a hi-fi microphone rigged to his GoPro so that you, the viewer, gets an earful of Voodoo V8 magic.

Let’s not beat around the bush. The trademark attribute of the GT350 comes in the form of that glorious flat-plane crankshaft V8, not the go-faster stripes. A 5.2-liter bruiser that will happily rev up to 8,250 rpm in hell-bent for leather mode, the induction and exhaust noises the mill produces are breathtaking.

It’s also worth noting that the GT350 is thoroughly capable of eating fast cars for lunch both on the straights and in the twisties. Most impressively, however, the custom Michelin Pilot Super Sport rubber compound does its job nicely, not allowing the rear wheels to slither about during corner exit.

Then there’s the lap time. Bearing in mind this isn’t a test driver paid big bucks by an automaker to drive pre-production cars, it’s all the more impressive he managed to do the BTG in 8 minutes and 18 seconds.

On a slight tangent, 2018 is the last model year for the Shelby GT350 and GT350R. No big changes were made, with Ford deciding not to apply the Mustang’s 2018 facelift to the V8-powered serpent. However, it’s worth remembering that the Blue Oval introduced three new exterior colors for the GT350 and GT350R: Kona Blue, Orange Fury, and Lead Foot Gray.

For 2019, a new Shelby GT500 is in the pipeline, with the wildest of rumors suggesting a free-breathing 7.0-liter V8 underhood. It’s too early to tell what’s hiding in the engine bay, but my two cents go on a supercharged motor, be it the Voodoo or the Coyote. This guess is based on the fact the 2019 GT500 was spied benchmarking against the Chevy Camaro ZL1.

Shelby GT350 Mustang Nurburgring POV Ford Mustang racing Ford
 
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our FORD Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 Ford EcoSport 1.0 Ecoboost62
2015 FORD Mustang GT Track Test80
2015 Ford Mustang80
2015 Ford C-Max and Grand C-Max68
2015 Ford S-Max70
2015 FORD Mondeo74
2015 FORD Focus Facelift74
2014 FORD Fiesta ST67
2015 FORD F-150 75