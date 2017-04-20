2018 BMW M4 CS Sounds Freaking Agressive in Late Nurburgring Attack

It's not uncommon for manufacturers to introduce fresh models over the web while their prototypes are still sprinting around, with the latest example of this coming from the 2018 BMW M4 CS.





The track-savvy Bimmer made its world wide web debut on Tuesday and at least one prototype of the spiced-up M4 has been flying from one vibrator to another on the Nurburgring this week.We are referring to the white test car in the piece of footage below (the black tester should also be a CS prototype), which brings us a real-world sample of the performance hero's voice.With the GTS that landed last year, BMW took things extremely far, so we ended up with a $150,000 price tag and limited availability (think: only 300 US drivers were lucky enough to get their hands on one).The Bavarians have dialed things down a bit for the CS, which also means that, unlike the GTS, the newcomer can easily serve as one's daily driver.The water injection trick of the GTS is not here, so, instead of 500 ponies, we'll have to make due with 460. The "standard" M4 remains the only model available with a stick shift, as the chronograph focus of the CS means this follows the GTS down the paddle-only path, featuring a seven-speed dual-clutch unit.The powertrain updates mean that the CS-badged M4 can play the 0 to 62 mph game in 3.9 seconds, while its top speed sits at 174 mph. Oh, and let's not forget the weight savings brought by the carbon fiber bits and bobs, which include the front and rear splitters, hood and roof.In the handling department, the CS builds on the M4 Competition Package suspension, albeit featuring a more aggressive setup for its adaptive dampers.The fresh M machine talks to the asphalt via new wheels, which comes in a 19-inch size up front and in a 20-inch size at the rear. The rubber of choice was the uber-sticky Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2.As the automaker has announced, the M4 CS needs 7:38 seconds to go round the Green Hell. This makes it 14 seconds quicker than the "normal" M4, but also places it ten seconds behind the GTS. Alas, the CS is still slower than the 7:32 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio (with the automatic tranny).Regardless, now that the M4 CS has shown up, we can't wait to see how the BMW M2 CS story develops.