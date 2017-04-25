autoevolution

Apple Reportedly Hired Experts From NASA and Tesla for Self-Driving Car Project

 
25 Apr 2017, 16:33 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
Apple, the most valuable brand in the world, is working on autonomous car development, and it appears that it hired experts from Tesla and NASA.
The tech giant from Cupertino has filed papers with the California DMV to receive approval to test driverless cars on public roads. Those papers were published online, and we have learned that the company wants to use Logitech game controllers in those vehicles.

Meanwhile, other reports announce that the people who will be allowed to use Apple’s autonomous driving vehicles on public roads have experience in the robotics industry, and they include former employees of Tesla and NASA.

It is not surprising that the makers of the iPhone hired specialists to test its autonomous driving vehicles on public roads, but this goes to show that the company is focused on its effort in this direction.

The names of those employees have been removed from the documents that were published online, but a few have managed to see them and search their resumes online.

According to CNBC, several of those six people accredited to use Apple’s self-driving automobiles used to work for Bosch, Tesla, and NASA.

Interestingly, we are surprised that the makers of the iMac have not hired talent from Waymo or Uber, two tech companies that have a broader experience in the autonomous vehicle domain at the moment.

Regardless, recruiting specialists in driverless car technology is something tough these days, because most employees in the field are well compensated, and few things motivate them to switch jobs.

Just like its rivals at Google, Apple does not intend to build and sell cars that drive themselves, but to develop a technology that will help a conventional vehicle become capable of operating without a human behind the wheel.

In this direction, Google is significantly ahead of its rivals in Cupertino, and its spinoff, Waymo, has already offered free rides to interested people in Phoenix, Arizona.
apple car Apple self-driving cars Tesla NASA autonomous car technology autonomous
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our TESLA MOTORS Testdrives:

TESLA Model S75