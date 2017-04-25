Apple Reportedly Hired Experts From NASA and Tesla for Self-Driving Car Project

Apple
, the most valuable brand in the world, is working on autonomous car development, and it appears that it hired experts from Tesla and NASA.
The tech giant from Cupertino has filed papers with the California DMV
to receive approval to test driverless cars on public roads. Those papers were published online, and we have learned that the company wants to use Logitech game controllers
in those vehicles.
Meanwhile, other reports announce that the people who will be allowed to use Apple’s autonomous driving vehicles on public roads have experience in the robotics industry, and they include former employees of Tesla and NASA.
It is not surprising that the makers of the iPhone hired specialists to test its autonomous driving vehicles on public roads, but this goes to show that the company is focused on its effort in this direction.
The names of those employees have been removed from the documents that were published online, but a few have managed to see them and search their resumes online.
According to CNBC
, several of those six people accredited to use Apple’s self-driving automobiles used to work for Bosch, Tesla, and NASA.
Interestingly, we are surprised that the makers of the iMac have not hired talent from Waymo or Uber, two tech companies that have a broader experience in the autonomous vehicle domain at the moment.
Regardless, recruiting specialists in driverless car technology is something tough these days, because most employees in the field are well compensated, and few things motivate them to switch jobs.
Just like its rivals at Google, Apple does not intend to build and sell cars
that drive themselves, but to develop a technology that will help a conventional vehicle become capable of operating without a human behind the wheel.
In this direction, Google is significantly ahead of its rivals in Cupertino, and its spinoff, Waymo, has already offered free rides to interested people
in Phoenix, Arizona.