Apple Reportedly Uses Logitech Gaming Gear For Its Self-Driving Cars

 
24 Apr 2017
by
Apple has a permit to test self-driving cars in California, and the papers that have been filed with the Department of Motor Vehicles have been published online.
These documents reveal the particular procedure that the six employees of the Cupertino giant have to undergo to be considered fully trained to be ready to step in when the system fails to operate properly.

The set of papers was sent to Apple Insider, and it seems that the tech giant has decided to install a Logitech set of comprised of gaming wheel and its matching pedals to help control the automobile.

While the Lexus RX450 portrayed in the images features the factory-fitted steering wheel and pedals, it is thought that at least two employees will be in the vehicle during the tests conducted on public roads.

We believe that one of them will sit behind the standard wheel of the car, ready to step in if all electronic additions fail to operate as intended. Meanwhile, the other Individual will sit on the right side of the back seat, and will provide input using the gaming equipment.

The speculation in the paragraph above would enable two failsafes in case the automated driving system fails, which will help Apple steer clear of any scandals involving accidents with its vehicles.

The steering wheel and pedals are suitable to control a modern vehicle that comes with drive-by-wire technology, and the described solution seems to be a "bridge" between the AI of the driverless system and the humans who monitor it.

Each person who will be part of the development team will have to go through seven tests before he or she is authorized to drive the Lexus SUVs with self-driving equipment.

Those challenges will be done in an undisclosed private compound, and the examination is conducted after two practice runs and three trials for the entire course.

Just like any other team member involved in self-driving vehicle development, the employees trusted to do this will have to be ready to step in at any moment to ensure safe operation on public roads.

As Business Insider noted, Apple representatives declined to comment on the matter.

