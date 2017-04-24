Uber Was In Hot Water With Apple After Tracking Users Who Deleted Its App

Uber
, the ride-hailing giant that started out as an app in San Francisco in 2009, was caught by Apple
specialists after it breached the terms of its App Store.
Apparently, Uber was tracking iPhones
after users deleted the app
. This tracking was against the rules applied by Apple for all of the developers permitted in the "store," and the ride-hailing company was well aware of this.
The move was made to prevent any tampering in China
, where drivers would use second-hand phones to order rides on promo codes, and then get paid for them.
A report from The New York Times
portraying the career and questionable actions of Travis Kalanick revealed that the CEO of Uber was called to a meeting in Tim Cook
’s office back in 2015.
The boss of Apple scheduled the discussion that took place two years ago, and neither party disclosed the reason or purpose of their talk.
However, sources have told journalists that Cook has scolded the CEO of Uber for breaching the rules of the App Store, and that Kalanick was “shaken” after the meeting.
Many things have occurred with Apple and Uber since that meeting, but iPhone users can rest assured that the “ghost” of the Uber app will not be able to track them after they delete the app. The same is expected by Uber users who use Google’s Android operating system on their smartphones.
While Apple did not sue Uber for that mishap, and didn’t eliminate it from the App Store, other practices within the start-up made the news, and they were not pretty.
Recent news announced that the ride-hailing specialist had purchased anonymized e-mails from an intelligence company, which were used to monitor the “health” of its rivals at Lyft by monitoring receipt data.
Both start-ups refused to comment the allegations, but we think that Lyft and Uber have other things to worry about, like thousands of drivers who did not pass additional history checks.