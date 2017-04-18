autoevolution

Apple Gets California DMV's Approval To Test Self-Driving Cars

 
18 Apr 2017
by
Apple Inc, the Cupertino tech and software giant, has received the California DMV’s approval to test self-driving vehicles on public roads.
According to the approval, the DMV will let Apple experiment with its self-driving software and technology in three 2015 Lexus RX 450h SUVs. Six people are authorized to take control of those cars if it is needed during the testing procedure, which means that the team will work in pairs and shifts.

It is worth noting that Google, Apple’s rival in many areas, has also started its self-driving car program using Toyota and Lexus models, and it still operates a fleet of Lexus RXs in its centers.

However, Google has since moved on to collaborate with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, meaning the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid will be the next mule for this technology.

The Cupertino giant has long been rumored to make an entry in the self-driving car field, and leaked information has revealed that the company named the department “Project Titan.”

Initial rumors referred to an autonomous car as the final objective of Apple’s efforts, but other reports have announced that it has changed its goals to making software for driverless vehicles.

Switching the plan from a hardware and software vendor to relying on someone else’s hardware was a surprising move from Apple, but it may make sense if you consider the costs involved in launching a new car brand.

After all, even companies that are funded by billionaires struggle to put their dreams on the road, so Apple’s decision must be linked to strategy and finances.

Google has a different philosophy here, and the Mountain View conglomerate has even built its proprietary vehicles. However, even the search giant chose to partner-up with a traditional automaker on this project, so Apple’s idea of sticking to software may not have been wrong.

Other sources reported that Apple is thinking about developing a “transportation platform,” NY Times notes, which could refer to an ecosystem of self-driving vehicles that could be shared by clients who have an app installed on their smartphones. This would be a comfortable playing field for the Cupertino company.
