Polo GTI Drag Racer Is as Fast as Hypercars, Has Parachute

When we think of 600 horsepower Polos, the WRC race car comes into focus. There are also a few rallycross models, but apparently, you can turn the second-smallest Vdub into a drag racer.





This



Not to be confused with modern 1.8-liter turbo engines, this 20-valve unit was used in some hot cars many years ago, including the Audi TT and SEAT Leon.



Currently producing about 600 horsepower, this setup is actually a downgrade for driver Paul Jordan, who's used to an 850 hp Scirocco. However, the little Polo still managed a 9.71s run at 144mph during the Big Bang 2017 event.



The Mk1 Golf on the other side is running an ADE tuning map, just like the Polo. However, it's 2.0-liter 16-valve engine only puts out about 190 hp, so it can't keep up with the all-wheel drive rocket that is this Polo.



We'd like to note that the German supermini never had a production AWD version, unlike its Audi A1 sister car. For a limited time, VW offered the Polo R WRC to celebrate its rallying return, but that had front-wheel drive. Still, powering the rear wheels for racing applications is entirely different to doing the same on a road car. Most of the time, 4Motion only sends power to the front. But here, those sticky drag radials are always in action.



The downside is that without the wheels spinning, you don't get a sense of how much power the Polo GTI is putting down.



