autoevolution

This 964 Turbo S Leichtbau Isn’t Your Average Porsche 911

 
25 Apr 2017, 12:59 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The 911 is an automotive story about evolution. Porsche’s best engineers decided on shoehorning the iconic flat-six in the rear, then kept perfecting the formula year over year. And ever since the advent of turbocharging with the 930, the ultimate derivates of the 911 always benefitted from forced induction. The limited-edition 964 Turbo S Leichtbau is just one of those rarefied beasts.
Official records quote that 80 units were produced in the early 1990s, but Porsche actually made 86. The Gloss Black model we’ll talk about today is chassis no. 51. Finished in December 1992 and fitted with Recaro seats with pink, cherry, and lilac inserts, the steering wheel mirrors the color combo.

Something else that’s a bit offbeat with the interior of the 964 Turbo S Leichtbau is the lack of rear seats. Considering that Leichtbau translates to “light build,” people in the market for such a machine couldn’t care less about this matter. After all, Porsche created the Leichtbau as some sort of ode to the go-faster gods that know their old-school German sports car well.

The diet amounts to reducing the overall weight by 180 kilos, and also consists of removing the sound proofing, air con, as well as the underbody protection. Then considered an exotic material, Kevlar was used for various panels as yet another weight-saving measure. And yes, the wheels are the period correct Porsche Speedline 8s wrapped in high-quality Michelin tires.

A development of the 964 Turbo S2, the Leichtbau’s 3.3-liter single-turbo mill has 61 horsepower more than the model on which it’s based. With 381 bhp and a limited-slip diff, it’s not hard to imagine what a blast this thing is to drive. But when compared to lesser 964s, this variant is a big-budget affair.

Slated to find a new owner next month courtesy of Silverstone Auctions, the pictured Turbo S Leichtbau is estimated to fetch anything between 475,000 and 575,000 pounds sterling. And that’s without the buyer’s premium.
Porsche 911 Special Edition Porsche 964 auction retro
 
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our PORSCHE Testdrives:

PORSCHE 911 Carrera S Cabriolet85
2015 PORSCHE Cayman GTS86
2015 Porsche Cayenne S84
2015 PORSCHE Panamera S E-Hybrid78
2015 PORSCHE 911 Targa 92
PORSCHE Macan S84
2014 PORSCHE 911 Turbo S92
2014 PORSCHE Cayman S82
PORSCHE Boxster S83
PORSCHE Cayenne GTS 86