Porsche 959 Meets Mission E in Bewitching Retro-Futuristic Mashup

 
26 Apr 2017, 13:08 UTC
by
You don't need to be a car aficionado to figure out that an award for the most retro-savvy design would easily go to Porsche. Zuffenhausen designers are brilliant when it comes to integrating styling cues from the golden era(s) into the appearance of contemporary sportscars. But what if the aged-fresh play would be taken even further?
A potential answer comes from the rendering above, which will leave Porschephilles (and not only) staring at it for quite a while. We're looking at a mixture involving styling cues from the iconic 959 and the teasing-friendly Mission E.

Russian designer Aksyonov Nikita is the one that built this digital bridge between Porsche's Group B-derived street monster and the carmaker's first electron juice-animated machine.

As those of you tuned into our Zuffenhausen tales know, this is the 1s and 0s master behind the Porsche 918 S imaginary facelift we showed you yesterday.

Speaking of the Mission E, the EV's influence might spread far beyond the Porsche crest. For one thing, we could expect the J1 platform underpinning the production version of the vehicle to spread to other Volkswagen Group vehicles once the E-Porscha makes its debut, a move that's scheduled to take place by the end of the decade.

Earlier this month, we talked about Audi and Porsche working together on future platforms and the J1 might be involved in the collaboration.

Ingolstadt uses a separate electric vehicle platform, the C-BEV that will make its debut next year, on the e-tron electric SUV - Audi is now accepting orders for the high-riding model. Nevertheless, the C-BEV is based on the VW Group's MLB architecture, so future Audi electric models could turn to the all-new, EV-destined J1 mentioned above.

Until we get to find out more details on Porsche's electric future, we're inviting you to feast your eyes on the pixels of this render.
