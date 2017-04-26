Mint Green Porsche 911 R Has Matching Interior Bits, Looks like a Jewel

The uber-clean look of the Porsche 911 R means that the three-pedal special makes an idea canvas for eye candy hues. And the Paint To Sample hue covering the 911 R we have here definitely qualifies for the tag.





Matching Mint Green interior parts on this Mint Green #911R. // #pts #painttosample #911 #ptsgt4 #mintgreen #porsche #porsche911 #ptsrs A post shared by @PTSGT4 - Robin (@ptsgt4) on Feb 18, 2017 at 9:24am PST The rear-engined delight is covered in Mint Green, while the bouquet of gloss black elements on the car create a striking contrast. The latter include the top stripes, the stripes on the sides of the vehicle, the Porsche branding on the doors, the door mirror caps, as well as the center-lock wheels of the Zuffenhausen special. Note that the headlights also come finished in black.Mint Green has also made its way inside the 911, as we can see the hue adorning the bucket seats of the R (you know, the ones shared with the Porsche 918 Spyder ).Thanks to an Instagram user who apparently likes to spend his time checking out Porsche dealerships, we found out the Neunelfer is currently found in the Porsche South Bay, Los Angeles.Ever since the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 made its debut at the Geneva Motor Show, it's almost impossible to talk about a Neunelfer sighting without mentioning the fresh GT Division animal, so we once again gave in to that temptation.Thus, we'll remind you that we recently brought you a pair of real-world pics of the 991.2 GT3. A Riviera Blue example of the track-friendly Porsche was spotted in Munich, with the occupants of the coupe being none other that former VW Group chairman Ferdinand Piech and his wife Ursula.Now that the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 has been unleashed, you should keep in mind that the examples we'll get to feast our eyes on this summer are PDK models. That's because the eagerly-anticipated six-speed manual models won't arrive until this fall. And, as you can imagine, this has caused a bit of a stir among potential buyers.