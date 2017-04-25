autoevolution

Porsche 911 GT3 R Racecar Driver Ignores Nurburgring Crash, Spins Back into Race

 
The best way to look at a Nurburgring crash has to do with the lessons that can be delivered by accidents taking place on the infamous German track.
And while most of these lessons are usually learned during the pre-impact phase of the adventure, the one delivered in the piece of footage at the bottom of the race comes from the events that take place after the accident takes place.

We're looking at the driver of a Porsche 911 GT3 R racecar, who went through a multi-impact accident over the weekend. It's worth noting that the Green Hell housed the qualifying race of the famous 24H of Nurburgring event.

Once the accident is over, the guy behind the wheel fires up the engine (the flat-six had been put to sleep during the crash), making full use of the Neunelfer's rear-engined layout in the spin that follows - the move is aimed at helping the driver get back on track as soon as possible.

The racer didn't let the torn up front apron and driver's side wing stand in the way of his asphalt return. Race stats aside, sitting on the grass was extremely dangerous, as any other driver following the accident path could've easily crashed into the Porscha.

After a brief pause, aimed at ensuring a safe race traffic integration, the man brings the car back on course, probably heading for the pits.

Sure, keeping your cool in such moments can be difficult, especially if you hadn't gone through crashes before. But not abandoning your car in a dangerous area is totally worth the effort.

Speaking of the 24H of Nurburgring, the famous endurance event is scheduled to take place on May 27-28, so we don't have that much waiting to do before we get to see the growling machines being put through their paces on the uber-demanding circuit.

