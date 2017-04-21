2018 BMW X3 Drops Flying Nurburgring Laps, Ready for Production

Only a few months separate us from the moment when the third incarnation of the BMW X3 will enter production, so you should take a good look at the prototype lapping the Nurburgring in the video below - this might be the last time you get to see the SAV covered in camouflage.





The G01 generation will bring nothing short of a tech explosion for the high-riding Bimmer . It will all start with the CLAR modular architecture underpinning the model, which will bring enhancements on both the interior space and driving dynamics fronts.For one thing, the 2018 X3 should be up to 220 lbs (100 kg) lighter than the current model.Mirroring the X5, the new X3 is scheduled to pack a hybrid powertrain, mixing a two-liter turbo-four with a 95 hp electric motor for an overall output of over 300 ponies.On the diesel front, the B47 two-liter units will motivate the base models, while the B57 straight-six models are set to cater to the needs of those seeking superior refinement - in fact, we might be looking at a B57-powered test vehicle in this clip.At the top of the range, we'll finally receive an M version of the X3. Borrowing the M3/M4's twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six, the model will fight more potent models such as the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, the Mercedes-GLC63 and the Jaguar F-Pace SVR - while the first two are already on the market, the Jag is still completing the final stage of its development on the Green Hell.Those aiming for a warm incarnation of the SAV will be gifted with the M40i , which will be animated by the B58 3.0-liter turbocharged straight-six - we recently showed you a prototype of the 2019 BMW M340i , which uses the same mill, flying across the Ring.The Bavarian automaker should introduce the new X3 this fall, with the vehicle landing as a 2018 model in the US.