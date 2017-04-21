autoevolution

2018 BMW X3 Drops Flying Nurburgring Laps, Ready for Production

 
21 Apr 2017, 16:32 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Only a few months separate us from the moment when the third incarnation of the BMW X3 will enter production, so you should take a good look at the prototype lapping the Nurburgring in the video below - this might be the last time you get to see the SAV covered in camouflage.
The G01 generation will bring nothing short of a tech explosion for the high-riding Bimmer. It will all start with the CLAR modular architecture underpinning the model, which will bring enhancements on both the interior space and driving dynamics fronts.

For one thing, the 2018 X3 should be up to 220 lbs (100 kg) lighter than the current model.A true powertrain revolution, from an efficiency boost to an all-out M model
Mirroring the X5, the new X3 is scheduled to pack a hybrid powertrain, mixing a two-liter turbo-four with a 95 hp electric motor for an overall output of over 300 ponies.

On the diesel front, the B47 two-liter units will motivate the base models, while the B57 straight-six models are set to cater to the needs of those seeking superior refinement - in fact, we might be looking at a B57-powered test vehicle in this clip.

At the top of the range, we'll finally receive an M version of the X3. Borrowing the M3/M4's twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six, the model will fight more potent models such as the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, the Mercedes-AMG GLC63 and the Jaguar F-Pace SVR - while the first two are already on the market, the Jag is still completing the final stage of its development on the Green Hell.

Those aiming for a warm incarnation of the SAV will be gifted with the M40i, which will be animated by the B58 3.0-liter turbocharged straight-six - we recently showed you a prototype of the 2019 BMW M340i, which uses the same mill, flying across the Ring.

The Bavarian automaker should introduce the new X3 this fall, with the vehicle landing as a 2018 model in the US.

2018 BMW X3 BMW X3 BMW spy video Nurburgring nurburgring 2017
 
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our BMW Testdrives:

2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2016 BMW 220d xDrive75
2015 BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer71
2015 BMW 220d Convertible75
2015 BMW 1 Series Facelift72
BMW i886
2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe74
2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo77
2015 BMW X673