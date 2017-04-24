Odd Fiat 500 "3-Wheeler" Spotted Lapping the Nurburgring with 20 HP Engine

With each Touriestenfahrten (Tourist Days) session, the Green Hell sees its fair share of oddball-grade machines. We're talking about vehicles that shouldn't be on the Nurburgring and we have to admit that the "3-wheeler" we're here to show you is one of the least Ring-savvy modern cars we've seen.
First of all, one might wonder why the otherwise agile 500
would be converted into such a contraption. Well, it all has to do with young people's desire to get behind the wheel before they turn 18.
Zoom in on the little thing and you'll notice it hasn't actually become a 3-wheeler. Instead, its rear wheels are so close that you could easily get that impression.
As we explained when we talked
about this kind of machine last year, we're looking at Ellenators here - the popular culture nameplate comes from Auto Ellenrieder, a company that handles this kind of identity changes.
Vehicles such as this Fiat 500 are destined for teenagers - since they can be registered as 3-wheelers, drivers can take them out on public roads from the age of 16.
The German law states that a special license can be issued for machines that have a rear track of up to 46.5 centimeters, while the maximum power must be limited to 20 hp. Also, the top speed for such a mechanical creature can't go above 80 km/h (51 mph).
While the said track value involves rear axle and trunk floor changes, the maximum output and top velocity transformations are a mere ECU
job. Even so, this (first world problem) solution costs between 4,500 and 5,000 euros, obviously not involving the price of the original car.
The teenage-friendly 500 can be seen lapping the Nordschleife in the compilation below, which is loaded with machines that don't belong on the track. If you happen to be in a rush and wish to jump straight to the wacky Fiat, you should jump to the 3:46 point of the clip.