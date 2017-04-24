Odd Fiat 500 "3-Wheeler" Spotted Lapping the Nurburgring with 20 HP Engine

With each Touriestenfahrten (Tourist Days) session, the Green Hell sees its fair share of oddball-grade machines. We're talking about vehicles that shouldn't be on the Nurburgring and we have to admit that the "3-wheeler" we're here to show you is one of the least Ring-savvy modern cars we've seen.





Zoom in on the little thing and you'll notice it hasn't actually become a 3-wheeler. Instead, its rear wheels are so close that you could easily get that impression.



Vehicles such as this Fiat 500 are destined for teenagers - since they can be registered as 3-wheelers, drivers can take them out on public roads from the age of 16.



The German law states that a special license can be issued for machines that have a rear track of up to 46.5 centimeters, while the maximum power must be limited to 20 hp. Also, the top speed for such a mechanical creature can't go above 80 km/h (51 mph).



While the said track value involves rear axle and trunk floor changes, the maximum output and top velocity transformations are a mere ECU job. Even so, this (first world problem) solution costs between 4,500 and 5,000 euros, obviously not involving the price of the original car.



The teenage-friendly 500 can be seen lapping the Nordschleife in the compilation below, which is loaded with machines that don't belong on the track. If you happen to be in a rush and wish to jump straight to the wacky Fiat, you should jump to the 3:46 point of the clip.



