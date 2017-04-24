Polaris Slingshot Gets New Midnight Cherry Color Setup

HP

Polaris recently updated its Slingshot range by adding the SL LE trim, which only comes in beautiful Midnight Cherry paint scheme. The fruity background is complemented by unique White Pearl graphics to create an awesome contrast."We are excited to introduce the SL LE Midnight Cherry, as it delivers the ultimate three-wheeled experience for riders," said Kevin Reilly, Slingshot Marketing Director. "This limited edition model was created for riders to discover the exhilaration and adventure of the open road in the most luxurious and stylish SL available, while not compromising comfort."The model also comes with comfort 5/8” additional padded seats with matching pleated cherry accent stitching, unique 3-wheel design (18” front and 20” rear), waterproof interior, clear windshield, media console with back-up camera and Bluetooth connectivity, as well as Rockford Fosgate premium speakers.Of course, the SL LE can be had with further optional equipment, including styling enhancements, additional tech and audio components, storage solutions, riding gear, wind deflectors, helmets, or branded street wear.On the mechanical side, the three-wheeler comes with a liquid-cooled 1732.4-literengine bolted to a 5-speed manual transmission. You also benefit from electronic power-assisted steering, Electronic Stability and Traction Control,disc brakes, and projector beam headlights with LED taillights.The Midnight Cherry Slingshot will be available in dealerships starting this month with a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) starting at $26,999.As a reminder, the Slingshot is considered a three-wheeled motorcycle in many States. It doesn’t have airbags, and it does not meet automotive safety standards. In some areas you might need a motorcycle license to drive it and you are required to wear a full-face DOT approved helmet.