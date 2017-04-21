Porsche Cayman GT4, Focus RS Pass Chevy Suburban In Pure Nurburgring Randomness

One of the top assets of any Nurburgring Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) events comes from the sheer randomness of the vehicle pool. And we're here to offer you a sample of just how diverse the contraptions that go from Bridge to Gantry can get.





The compilation found in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page delivers various public day samples from the Green Hell and we have to warn you: this clip is the kind that can easily lead to uncontrollable giggles.While far from the least track-friendly machine seen in this video, our favorite machine is the Chevrolet Suburban that seems to waste no occasion of taking the happy couple inside of it from one Ring corner to another.Smiles aside, there's an important lesson that can be learned from this compilation. The randomness of the traffic, both in terms of quality and quantity, only comes to reinforce the idea that there's no trophy for winning the Touristenfahrten.So while taking your uber-quick ride to the Nordschleife obviously involves hooning, one should always keep in mind that the ten-out-of-ten maneuvers that racecar drivers are paid to deliver should be avoided.If all the driver who take their machines to the infamous German track during the public sessions would keep that in mind, many of the accidents that make up the dark side of the Ring could be avoided.And, to reinforce the power of the unexpected, one of the unspoken rules the governs flight on the Nurbugring, we'll remind you of a Nordschleife near-crash we showed you yesterday.The incident involved a fluid spill, which has to be the worst case scenario one could encounter while lapping the Green Hell. That and the totally unpredictable weather, which, for instance, has brought snowflakes to the circuit this week.