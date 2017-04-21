autoevolution

Porsche Cayman GT4, Focus RS Pass Chevy Suburban In Pure Nurburgring Randomness

 
21 Apr 2017, 16:02 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
One of the top assets of any Nurburgring Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) events comes from the sheer randomness of the vehicle pool. And we're here to offer you a sample of just how diverse the contraptions that go from Bridge to Gantry can get.
The compilation found in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page delivers various public day samples from the Green Hell and we have to warn you: this clip is the kind that can easily lead to uncontrollable giggles.

While far from the least track-friendly machine seen in this video, our favorite machine is the Chevrolet Suburban that seems to waste no occasion of taking the happy couple inside of it from one Ring corner to another.

Smiles aside, there's an important lesson that can be learned from this compilation. The randomness of the traffic, both in terms of quality and quantity, only comes to reinforce the idea that there's no trophy for winning the Touristenfahrten.

So while taking your uber-quick ride to the Nordschleife obviously involves hooning, one should always keep in mind that the ten-out-of-ten maneuvers that racecar drivers are paid to deliver should be avoided.

If all the driver who take their machines to the infamous German track during the public sessions would keep that in mind, many of the accidents that make up the dark side of the Ring could be avoided.

And, to reinforce the power of the unexpected, one of the unspoken rules the governs flight on the Nurbugring, we'll remind you of a Nordschleife near-crash we showed you yesterday.

The incident involved a fluid spill, which has to be the worst case scenario one could encounter while lapping the Green Hell. That and the totally unpredictable weather, which, for instance, has brought snowflakes to the circuit this week.

nurburgring 2017 Nurburgring track day
 
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78