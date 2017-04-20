Audi TT RS Spins Like a Ballerina in Agonizing Nurburgring Oil Spill Near Crash

Earlier this week, the Nurburgring was hit by snow flakes. This didn't seem to bother engineers testing prototypes on the Green Hell (here's a BMW example) and that's because snow is manageable. Fluids spilled on the track, however, aren't that easy to handle.





The stunt sees a



It doesn't take too long before the TT starts dancing violently - as the driver steps on the brakes, the fluid spill caused by the accident determines the RS to lose its rear end.



With the short wheelbase of the Audi, the guy behind the wheel has an extremely difficult time while trying to get the machine back in line - trying to establish what kind of spin (think: number of degrees) the



Yes, we can talk about games, since, as the SEAT driver explains in the comments section of the YouTube clip, the Audi somehow managed to avoid kissing the guardrail.



Speaking of which, the Leon Cupra driver has some steering wheel wrestling of his own to cover, as you'll be able to notice in the video.



As for the source of the slippery stuff, the final part of the footage shows us a pair of Renault Clio RS machines on the right side of the track, with at least one of them having been involved in a crash.



Unfortunately, such episodes are often during Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) events and the latest example of such an event easily makes for a white-knuckle view.The stunt sees a SEAT Leon Cupra , the 280 kind, trying to chase a first-generation Audi TT RS that passes it. However, the hot hatch driver doesn't get to put too much effort into his plan. That's because a trail of smoke that shows up signals a crash that had taken place in front of the two sprinting Volkswagen Group machines.It doesn't take too long before the TT starts dancing violently - as the driver steps on the brakes, the fluid spill caused by the accident determines the RS to lose its rear end.With the short wheelbase of the Audi, the guy behind the wheel has an extremely difficult time while trying to get the machine back in line - trying to establish what kind of spin (think: number of degrees) the TT RS went through can be a bit of a game.Yes, we can talk about games, since, as the SEAT driver explains in the comments section of the YouTube clip, the Audi somehow managed to avoid kissing the guardrail.Speaking of which, the Leon Cupra driver has some steering wheel wrestling of his own to cover, as you'll be able to notice in the video.As for the source of the slippery stuff, the final part of the footage shows us a pair of Renault Clio RS machines on the right side of the track, with at least one of them having been involved in a crash.