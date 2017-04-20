autoevolution

Audi TT RS Spins Like a Ballerina in Agonizing Nurburgring Oil Spill Near Crash

 
20 Apr 2017, 18:29 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Earlier this week, the Nurburgring was hit by snow flakes. This didn't seem to bother engineers testing prototypes on the Green Hell (here's a BMW example) and that's because snow is manageable. Fluids spilled on the track, however, aren't that easy to handle.
Unfortunately, such episodes are often during Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) events and the latest example of such an event easily makes for a white-knuckle view.

The stunt sees a SEAT Leon Cupra, the 280 kind, trying to chase a first-generation Audi TT RS that passes it. However, the hot hatch driver doesn't get to put too much effort into his plan. That's because a trail of smoke that shows up signals a crash that had taken place in front of the two sprinting Volkswagen Group machines.

It doesn't take too long before the TT starts dancing violently - as the driver steps on the brakes, the fluid spill caused by the accident determines the RS to lose its rear end.

With the short wheelbase of the Audi, the guy behind the wheel has an extremely difficult time while trying to get the machine back in line - trying to establish what kind of spin (think: number of degrees) the TT RS went through can be a bit of a game.

Yes, we can talk about games, since, as the SEAT driver explains in the comments section of the YouTube clip, the Audi somehow managed to avoid kissing the guardrail.

Speaking of which, the Leon Cupra driver has some steering wheel wrestling of his own to cover, as you'll be able to notice in the video.

As for the source of the slippery stuff, the final part of the footage shows us a pair of Renault Clio RS machines on the right side of the track, with at least one of them having been involved in a crash.

Audi TT RS nurburgring 2017 Nurburgring Audi
 
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our AUDI Testdrives:

2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 AUDI TT-S79
2015 Audi RS3 Sportback72
AUDI A8 L 81
AUDI A7 Sportback86
AUDI R8 V10 Spyder90
AUDI A4 68