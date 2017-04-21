autoevolution

2018 Jaguar F-Type Brings 4-Cylinder Engine to Nurburgring, Prototype Sounds Meh

 
21 Apr 2017, 11:19 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
April 2017 will forever be remembered as the month when the Jaguar F-Type went down the four-cylinder route. And, despite Coventry having already unveiled the turbo-four incarnation of its sportscar, a prototype has been spotted testing on the Nurburgring earlier this week.
Naturally, anybody coming across the footage of the turbo-four Jag running around non-naked (the camo is still on) on the Ring will want to put the popcorn down and pay attention to the soundtrack of the thing.

We'll have to throw a spoiler at you and mention that we weren't kidding in the title - the prototype really does sound "meh".

However, it's too early to fret, as we should wait for the first real-world video (think: no Jaguar production involved) of the new entry-level 2018 Jaguar F-Type before jumping to conclusions.

For one thing, the newcomer sounds considerably meaner in the official clip that sees the sportscar turning to shenanigans inside the factory.

And, if we factor in the menacing growl of any F-Type derivative in the line-up, be it a V6 or a V8 animal, we're expecting a sweet aural experience from the production version of the four-banger - Jaguar has no reason to miss the chance of adding dB make-up.

As most of you already know, the new Ingenium 2.0-liter turbo-four is quite a potent mill, delivering 300 ponies and 295 lb-ft of twist. The unit is able to push the car to 60 mph in the same 5.4s time as the 340 hp base version of the supercharged 3.0-liter V6, while its top speed is just 7 mph lower than that of the V model.

The explanation comes from that that the peak torque of the four-cylinder powerplant is delivered at 1,500 rpm, while the heart surgery has made the machine a massive 115 lbs lighter, while boosting official efficiency numbers by 16 percent.

Now that the original turbo-four diesel Ingenium engine has been joined by the gas mill discussed above, we're looking forward to the straight-six members of the family.

You see, Jaguar's supercharged V6s were built by removing two cylinders from the company's aging V8 engine design, so the new inline-sixes can't come soon enough.

If the rumors are true, Jaguar will borrow Mercedes-Benz's yet-unrevealed straight-six gas units, while possible engine deal could also see the Big Cat introducing the three-pointed star's 2.9-liter straight-six diesels, which have debuted on the 2018 S-Class.

Fortunately, we should get to find out if the rumors are true by the end of the year.



2018 Jaguar F-Type jaguar Nurburgring nurburgring 2017 spy video
 
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our JAGUAR Testdrives:

2015 Jaguar F-Type R Coupe83
Jaguar F-Type V6 S82
JAGUAR XKR 80
JAGUAR XFR 76