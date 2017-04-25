2018 Range Rover Velar SVR Spied Being Thrashed on The Nurburgring

Range Rover
’s Velar will get an SVR version
, which will be the performance derivative of the new British SUV.
The prototype of this model has already been spotted
on the Nurburgring. Faithful readers have already seen the Velar SVR near the ‘Ring
, but we also have pictures of it being driven on the famous track.
As you may have noticed, the Green Hell has made many headlines these days, but this is normal because it has good weather in this period of the year, and every brand has its engineering teams drive the latest prototypes as fast as they can.
The SVR version of the Velar
comes with a set of front air intakes that have a generous size, and they area matched on the back with a set of double exhaust tips on each side.
The Velar
's performance-derivative is expected to receive a V8
engine, which is “borrowed” from the Jaguar F-Pace SVR. The unit is supercharged, and it will come with enough power and torque to match its German rivals.
You may be surprised that the Velar is getting a performance-oriented version just a month and a half after it was presented at the Geneva Motor Show, but this is normal in today’s world. The British brand knows that clients will want a car like this, and there is not point in letting the Velar get “cold” while people wait for a performance derivative.
We already know that the Velar can become as expensive as a Range Rover Sport
if you are feeling generous with the optional equipment list, and it is evident that the SVR model will reach similar values with less effort.
The price is understandable to a point, especially because you cannot expect to buy a new Range Rover
, regardless of version, with a supercharged V8, for a small amount of money.
We hope to see the Velar SVR showcased in late 2018, and released before 2019 begins. It should keep the factory busy for several years, just like the Evoque did when it was first launched.